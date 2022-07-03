Chris Pratt Opens Up About Backlash To His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram Post

Chris Pratt addressed the backlash he received last year after posting an Instagram tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, in which he praised her for giving him a “beautiful, healthy daughter.”

In November 2021, the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy shared a photo smiling alongside his wife, whom he has been married to since 2019. In the lengthy Instagram caption, Pratt encouraged his followers to “find someone” who looks at them the same way Schwarzenegger looks at him in the photo. . The actor also wrote in the caption that he is thankful that she gave him a “beautiful and healthy daughter,” Lyla, who was then 14 months old.

Pratt faced widespread criticism for the post, which was interpreted as a “passive aggressive” comment toward his ex-wife Anna Faris and their 9-year-old son Jack, who was born prematurely.

Now, in an interview with Men’s Health published on June 28, the former star of Parks and Recreation spoke about the reaction online.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ I also joked around a bit and then I said, ‘But I love you. I am very grateful for my wife: she gave me a beautiful and healthy daughter,'” she told Men’s Health for the latest edition.

“And then a bunch of articles came out saying, ‘That’s so embarrassing. I can’t believe Chris Pratt thanked him for a daughter healthy when her first child was born premature. That’s a big hint for her ex-wife,’” she recalled.

“And I thought: that’s f***ed up. My son is going to read that one day. He has nine years. And it was etched in digital stone. It really pissed me off, man. I cried about it,” she said. “I thought: I hate that these blessings in my life are, for the people close to me, a real burden.”

As a result of the criticism he received for the publication, the star of Jurassic World revealed that he went to bed “upset” and “depressed” due to the reaction.

“I went to bed last night really a little upset and depressed and woke up feeling bad and didn’t want to exercise,” he had said in an Instagram video.

Chris Pratt was previously married to the star of Scary Movie Anna Faris for nine years, until they divorced in 2018. In 2012, the couple welcomed their son Jack, who was born prematurely at just three pounds and 12 ounces (1.7 kilos), after spending his first month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. According to PeopleJack was born with a severe brain hemorrhage.

Last month, Chris Pratt, 43, and Katherine Schwartzenegger, 32, announced the birth of their second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. The couple are already parents to a daughter, Lyla Maria, who is almost two years old.