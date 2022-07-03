Chris Pratt on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: ‘Masterpiece’

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratthas revealed that believe the third installment from the acclaimed Marvel franchise is “a true masterpiece”.

While promoting his new series ‘The Final List’ on Amazon Prime Video (here the pros and cons of ‘The Final List’ with Chris Pratt), the actor who plays Star-Lord in the UCM, spoke with the Digital Spy medium to take a step forward on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and share your excitement for the call to be an emotional conclusion to the saga of these space outlaws. It must be remembered that in January 2022, James Gunn confirmed that ‘Guardians 3’ will be the end of the group.

“It’s fantastic. [El director] James Gunn just saw a rough montage the other day. I called him yesterday. We got in touch over Facetiming, and he’s very, very proud of the work everyone has done. Said it’s the best job all of us have ever done. It feels very, very safe. The script was amazing,” he said.

And I can say with complete confidence that he has done a real masterpiece, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and very special in the world of big blockbuster trilogies,” he added.

Although ‘Guardians 3’ won’t hit theaters until 2023, we won’t have to wait too long to see our favorite misfits in action again, as all of them will make their appearance in the new installment of the god of thunder (here you can find everything we know about ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’), which will be released on July 8, 2022.

And after that, We will have a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special on Disney+ in 2022 which is apparently going to introduce “one of the best MCU characters of all time.”

The film will also introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlockwhich has been rumored to appear in the UCM since it was announced in one of the end credits scenes of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’.

“I feel very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family,” Poulter said of his casting at the time.

“Especially in a franchise like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ which I find incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I look up to a lot, so I feel very lucky.”

