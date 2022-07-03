Chris Hemsworth draws attention from his valuable car

Chris Hemsworth is recognized around the world for bringing the god of thunder, Thor, to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This role allowed him to access a great fortune, with which he was able to buy a valuable car that caught the attention of all his fans. He knows what luxurious car it is, below.

Chris Hemsworth, is one of the most prominent actors of recent years. With his interpretation of Thorin several productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was able to break through in the Hollywood industry, making his image travel all over the world. In addition, she managed to get many fans to consider the god of thunder as one of his favorites.

We will be able to see the actor on the big screen, with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. This film, directed by Taika Waititifeatures the performances of Natalie Portman, Christian bale, Tessa Thompson Y Russell Crowe, among others. The salary that Hemsworth received for starring in this production was $20 million.

Thanks to these high contracts that he signed with marvel sudios, he was able to increase his bank account numbers very quickly. Due to the passion for high-end cars has, the Australian decided to invest a large part of the fortune he earned acting, in a luxurious collection in his garage.

One of the machines he owns caught the attention of his fans. The car in question is a Audi r8. What is striking about this vehicle is that it has a market value of 197 thousand dollars, thus being the most valuable car in Hemsworth’s collection. Also, the R8 he drives can reach incredible speeds.

This luxurious car from the German company hides a powerful engine under the hood. 5.2-liter V10. It is capable of generating a power of 562 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and in addition, it reaches an incredible top speed of 329 km/h.