Carlos Salcedo would return to Liga MX; What teams are looking for him?

In the last hours the name of Carlos Salcedo It has sounded strongly like a possible reinforcement of some Liga MX team, after the central defender himself published various messages on his social networks that could imply that his future is uncertain; The most recent was shared a few minutes ago from the Mexico City International Airport.

According to information from Jesús Barrón of Multimedia SportsSalcedo would be negotiating his return to Mexican soccer and in the next few hours his future could be defined, although he did not give details about the teams that would look for the World Cup defender in Russia 2018.

“Crucial hours are coming with @Csalcedojr to return to Liga MX,” the communicator shared.

WHAT TEAMS WOULD LOOK FOR THE ‘TITAN’ SALCEDO?

According to unofficial reports, there are two teams that could be interested in signing Carlos Salcedo, they are the Tigres de la UANL, his former team that has a clear crisis in the defensive zone, and the Bravos de Juárez, who would seek to repatriate to the Titan to reinforce the defense taking advantage of the good relationship that exists between the player and the Sports President, Miguel Ángel Garza, who took him to Tigres at the time.

Another of the teams that have sounded are the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, although it looks complicated due to the player’s high salary, in addition to the fact that it is not one of the areas that urgently needs to reinforce the rojiblanco team.

Something that could stop his return to Mexican soccer would undoubtedly be his high salary, since it is speculated that Salcedo signed a contract with Toronto with a salary of over 1.2 million dollars per year, according to information from TUDN.

If Salcedo wants to return to Mexican soccer, he will have to lower his economic claims, although this amount is not unthinkable for Mexican soccer either.