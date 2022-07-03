Carlos Sainz won his first race in Formula 1

The Spanish Ferrari driver took his maiden Grand Circus win on a bumpy and thrilling day at Silverstone

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (ferrari) won this Sunday the British Grand Prixthe tenth of the World Cup Formula 1which was played in the circuit of Silverstoneand thus achieved first win in the queen category of motorsport.

sainz27 years old, prevailed over the Mexican Czech Perez (Red Bull) –who, after falling to the back of the grid, starred in the race comeback– and seven-time English world champion Hamilton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who finished second and third, respectively; in a race with a crazy ending — which was interrupted at the beginning for almost an hour, with a red flag; and in which there was a safety car that was key in the outcome– the circuit that hosted, in 1950, the first race in the history of the Formula 1.

The talented rider from Madrid won big, starting from pole position and setting the fastest lap in the race; and in test number 150 of him in the F1apart from signing your first win, raised his list of podiums to 12. By becoming the 112th winner in the history of the queen category.

Carlos Sainz withstood the attacks of Checo Pérez at the end of the race to take his first win in Formula 1. Getty Images

With this triumph –the thirty-third for Spain, nine years after the last of the double world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine), author of the other 32– sainz rose to fourth place in the World Cup, with 127 points; 54 behind the leader, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull); that this Sunday finished seventh.

Alonso finished fifth, behind the Monegasque charles leclercpartner of sainz in ferrari; that he was fourth.

English lando norris (McLaren) finished sixth, just ahead of ‘Mad Max‘, who leads the World Cup with 181 points, 34 more than his teammate Czech Perez and with a 43 advantage over Leclerc.

The German Mike Schumacher (Hass), the son of the ‘Kaiser’ achieved the first points of his career in F1 finishing eighth, one place ahead of his compatriot the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston-Martin), who celebrated his thirty-fifth birthday with the ninth final place.

The Danish also entered the points Kevin Magnussen (Hass), who finished tenth on the legendary English track.

The next event, the Austrian Grand Prix, will be held next weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.

WORLD DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP