Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took social media by storm when they announced they were dating. The couple were often seen together during their relationship, but revealed to their fans that they broke up in 2021. Cabello and Mendes have remained friends to this day, sharing that they still love each other. Interestingly, they met years before they started dating.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met years before they started dating

Singers Camila Cabello (L) and Shawn Mendes attend the 2016 People’s Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California., (Photo by Mike Windle / Getty Images for the People’s Choice Awards)

Mendes and Cabello met in 2014 when they both opened for singer Austin Mahone on his Live On Tour. At the time, Cabello was part of the musical group Fifth Harmony while Mendez was relatively well known.

In an interview with V Magazine, Cabello talked about the first meeting with Mendes. “I remember I wanted to go out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, learning to play the guitar,” she told him. Mendes replied: “You were the only person who spoke to me. As if you were the only one of all on that tour to say words to me ”.

In 2014, Mendes sparked the first dating rumors during a match on Capital FM. The singer was asked to choose who he would marry from three women: Cabello, actor Chloë Grace Moretz and Little Mix band member Jade Thirlwall.

He said, “Since I know Camila well, I’d probably be a wife, Camila.” While many fans realized her response met the game’s requirements, some couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to the story than Mendes or Cabello were hinting at.

When did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes start dating?

In 2015, Cabello and Mendes collaborated on a song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, after meeting backstage at Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour. Cabello revealed that it was the first time they had spent a long time talking to each other.

In the same year, they denied rumors of their being together. Mendes even joked about a talk show, telling James Corden, “Every time I try to make a move, she makes me swerve.” He held the same stance in 2016, telling PEOPLE that he and the “Havana” singer were simply “close friends”.

In 2019, despite numerous denials of a potential adventure, a fan spotted Cabello and Mendes out on a date. However, many assumed that the two had another song in the works at the time. In June of that year, the duo released a sensual music video for “Señorita”. The video featured several shots of the two in close contact and almost kissing.

Days after the video came out, Cabello and her one-year-old boyfriend broke up. A month later, Cabello and Mendes were photographed holding hands and getting comfortable, according to Us Weekly. Months later, Mendes announced their relationship during a performance in Australia.

Cabello later revealed that he knew he wanted to be with Mendes. However, she admitted that neither of them was willing to show their feelings for each other.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes remain friends

Cabello and Mendes dated for two years. They even quarantined themselves together at the start of the pandemic. However, in November 2021, they both posted statements on their social media pages informing their fans of their breakup.

