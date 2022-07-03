Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement to join Netflix comedy with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz scandalized the Hollywood industry when he formally announced his retirement in 2018 after four years without appearing on screen, but a comedy with the charismatic Jamie Foxxproduced by Netflix, made her rethink her decision.

The actress of Cuban descent will be back with a film that could not have a better title for this important moment in his career: “Back in Action” (Back in action). The film will co-star her and Foxx, with whom Diaz recorded her last film “Annie” (2014) and also shared a cast in the sports drama “Any Given Sunday” in 1999.

“(Jamie Foxx) Only you could get me back in action,” the actress wrote in an Instagram story after the announcement. “I can’t wait, it’s going to be a blast!” the “Charlie’s Angels” actress wrote excitedly on her Instagram stories.

It was precisely the 54-year-old actor and singer who gave the big news through a phone call that he made public on his social networks. In the conversation, Díaz confesses that he does not know how to announce that he is ending his retirement after four years, and eight without acting, to which Foxx replies that he has the ideal person to help her with that.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed some advice on how to unretire. I’m relatively successful at ‘unretiring,'” famous football player Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL just to say, is heard saying. re-announce his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days later.

“Cameron, I hope you’re not mad because I recorded this, but now there is no turning back. I had to call the best of all time to bring back the other best of all time,” wrote Jamie Foxx along with the audio of the call.

Production on the film is scheduled for later this year. The film will be directed by Seth Gordon, but no plot details have been released. Jamie Foxx is one of the executive producers.

cameron diaz became a mother in 2020, at the age of 47a baby from her relationship with Benji Madden, former singer of the band good charlotte, whom she married in 2015. The actress then confirmed her retirement when she said on a television program that, now that she was a mother, she could not imagine being on a shoot for 16 hours a day; However, she recognized that she never likes to say never and she did not rule out a possible return, because she was right!

