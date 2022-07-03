Bitcoin Indicator That Hit All Previous Price Bottoms Targets $15,600

Bitcoin (BTC) needs to go lower before establishing a macro bottom, according to one of the most accurate indicators in the market.

Data from sources like on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that Bitcoin’s MVRV-Z Score is almost, but not quite, signaling a possible trend reversal.

MVRV-Z Score Approaches Potential Macro Bottom

Amid the ongoing debate over whether or when the BTC/USD pair will go beyond its current lows of $17,600, the new figures suggest the market easily has yet to go lower.

What points out Filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading team, the MVRV-Z Score is now in its classic green zone, but not yet at the point that has accompanied price bottoms in the past.

The MVRV-Z Score measures how high or low Bitcoin’s spot price is relative to what is called its “fair price.”

It uses market cap and realized price data along with standard deviation to create what has turned out to be one of the most efficient Bitcoin high and low prediction tools.

MVRV-Z has hit every frame top and bottom of the BTC/USD pair in its history, and has done so with an accuracy of two weeks, data resource LookIntoBitcoin notes.

The metric has only dipped below its green zone a couple of times, most recently in March 2020, but further downside pressure would see that happen again.

“This chart is *the only one* for me,” Filbfilb commented on recent readings.