“Bets closed for excess of decline” – Libero Quotidiano





Cristiano Ronaldo at the Rome it’s not that impossible. It is no coincidence that on the morning of Thursday 23 June, several large betting agencies had lowered the odds for the passage of the Portuguese to the Giallorossi up to 4 while up to three days ago it was at 18. Indeed, the odds have been suspended for minutes. A real signal that in the past led to market indications.





In any case the preferred option, second Agipronewshowever, the confirmation at United remains, at 1.20, while PSG, Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon are given at 12. CR7 is not the only Premier player who could land in Rome: in Tottenham there is Pierre-Emile Hojbjergwhose arrival in the squads of Josè Mourinho is played at 4, while the French Ngolo Kante of Chelsea is seen at 5.





While waiting, Ronaldo takes another victory: he is the most social player of the 2021-2022 football season that has just ended. In second place Lionel Messi, followed in the third by Neymar, both more than voiced by the Madeira champion. The results are provided by the continuous monitoring of Talkwalker, a multinational global leader in Social and Consumer Intelligence, which measures the main federations, teams and athletes globally on a daily basis in terms of presence, interactions (engagement), followership and partnerships on social networks.



