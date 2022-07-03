Bella Hadid boyfriend, who is Marc Kalman: age, curiosity

Bella Hadid engaged

Bella Hadid engaged. The companion of the gorgeous supermodel is Marc Kalman, profession art director. He collaborated in the creation of some garments of the line Bathing Apebut above all he has taken care of merchandising, logos and covers for the albums of Travis Scott, like the one of Days before rodeo. It seems that the amorous spark between the 25-year-old model and the 33-year-old artistic director was struck during a party organized by the Kardashian sisters in New York, in 2020, although the two had already met previously for work reasons. In July 2021, Bella Hadid had triggered the new couple alert and at the same time the Instagram official with her boyfriend, publishing a photo in which she smiled happily in a hug with a mysterious man. It was later discovered that it is precisely Marc Kalman.

Bella hadid biography

Isabella Khair Hadid, known as Bella was born in Washington on October 9, 1996. She is an American supermodel. She is the daughter of the former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid (née van den Herik) and the Arab real estate operator of Palestinian origin Mohamed Hadid, has an older sister, Gigi Hadid, also a model, and a younger brother, Anwar Hadid. She also has two older sisters on the paternal side, Marielle and Alana and five half-sisters on the side of her stepfather, in fact after her parents’ divorce her mother marries the music producer David Foster. In 2014, she moved to New York to study photography at the Parsons School of Design, which she left shortly after to pursue a career as a model. In August 2014 she signed a contract with the IMG Models agency, leaving the photography school, and made her debut in the month following the New York fashion week by modeling for Desigual.