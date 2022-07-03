Bayley would be finalizing her return to WWE

The WWE women’s division currently has some notable casualties. In addition to the alleged departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi, Charlotte Flair is on vacation. Bayley is the other star that WWE has in the bedroom. She has been away from television for a long time due to injury and, apparently, she would be ready to make her comeback.

This has been indicated by Sean Ross Sapp through his Patreon channel. The Fightful journalist has reported that sources in WWE have confirmed that Bayley has been training to make his return to television. It is not known exactly when that will happen and there is speculation that there is an option for him to appear at Money in The Bank tonight.

“The former women’s multi-champion has been preparing for her return to the ring, WWE sources have confirmed to Fightful,” Sapp wrote on Patreon. “Bayley avoided talking about it on social media about her this week, but WWE sources confirmed to Fightful that she has been in the ring working on a return to action. As for how he’s been preparing, or a schedule, we’re not sure.“.

“The same WWE sources indicated that Bayley was not in Las Vegas for WWE Money in the Bank on Friday night. However, a significant part of the roster had not arrived by then since they had to work on Smackdown”.

Bayley has been on medical leave until recently after dealing with a torn ACL for almost a year that he suffered in July 2021 during training at the WWE Performance Center. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the company, and that’s something she’s joked about a few times.

