‘Avatar 2’ and the incredible participation of Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel

The premiere is approaching ‘Avatar 2’: The Path of Water, a sequence expected by many people, which will have the participation of actress Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

After that in 2009, the director James Cameron marked a watershed in the world of science fiction by making the Avatar movie the highest grossing in the world; now return to continue the story of the Na’vi.

In this second projection, we will see actress Kate Winslet and actor Vin Diesel, navigate the oceans of the space moon, where there will be new adventures and battles.

Has the end of Pandora come?

According to the movie synopsis, Avatar 2 will continue the story of Jake Sully and Ney’tiri who decided to start a family and want to stay together. Nevertheless, they must leave their home and explore other regions of Pandora when an old threat resurfaces.

The incorporation of Kate Winslet in the tape, is considered a great reunion with James Cameron, after their last movie together in Titanic (1997); which also It broke a record as the highest-grossing film.

The Way of the Water

Kate Winslet will play a Na’Vi warrior named Ronal, with incredible blue demeanor, dark hair and indigenous jewelry; the actress herself described her character as follows:

“She is strong, a warrior. Even in the face of grave danger and with an unborn baby on the way, she still sticks with her people and fights for what she loves most; her family and her home.”

For its part, Vin Diesel’s participation was disclosed since last yearHowever, his character has not been revealed, but he certainly leaves high expectations for his development in the film.

‘Avatar 2’: El Camino del Agua will be released on December 15 of this year in our country, and it is a great return for science fiction and adventure cinema.