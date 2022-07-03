At the start of the new communication campaign of the University of Bari Aldo Moro

On 1 July, the new Uniba communication campaign was launched on the main social networks and newspapers, with the aim of presenting the University of Bari as the place where the interconnection of knowledge allows a rich educational offer and a 360 degree knowledge. °

Uniba’s offer for the 2022-2023 academic year features more than 120 courses of study, which embrace all areas of “knowledge”, and research of excellence, together with the ability to train new generations through the most advanced knowledge. advanced in the multiple fields of knowledge.

The communication campaign started on 1 July and was planned in print on and offline and on social networks (Facebook, TikTok, Instagram), with further Search and Discovery promotions on Google.

In the visuals (i.e. parts of the promotion campaign) the fusion of some of the “ goals ” (i.e. objectives) achieved through the meeting of knowledge takes place: the twist of the well-known double helix of DNA, of which Uniba has contributed to writing the genome, assumes the conformations of the tail of one of the dolphins studied in the Gulf of Taranto; the test tube in which there are bacteria capable of producing energy merges with a basketball in the CUS of Bari, the largest university sports center in the south; the inflorescences of the coral reef discovered in Puglia become the completion of the crown of a migrant who takes part in an integration project; the meeting of geological and archaeological skills, which allowed the study of pyroclastic currents in the eruption of Vesuvius.

The words that enclose the values ​​that the University wants to convey are: research, inclusion, innovation and the future. The goal is to develop talents capable of making a contribution to the realization of a future without barriers.