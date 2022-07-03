As the single “Gonna Fly Now (Theme from ‘Rocky’)” reached the Top 1 of the US pop chart.

Actor Sylvester Stallone enters the ring while scenes from the movie “Rocky VI” are being filmed.

Bill Conti was relatively unknown in Hollywood when he started working on ‘Rocky,’ but so was Sylvester Stallone.

Conti had gained some international attention with his work in several early 1970s Italian films, including Vittorio de Sica’s Academy Award-winning ‘Il Giardino dei Finzi-Contini,’ and Stallone starred in a small film called ‘Lords of Flatbush’ and played several minor roles in movies and on television. However, that would really launch both men’s careers.

The film was Stallone’s through and through, but it’s hard not to highlight the importance of his collaboration with Conti.

Although Conti was inspired by the images of Stallone, the actor had the film’s critical training and fight sequences edited to suit Conti’s musicand the interplay between image and music in ‘Rocky’ greatly contributed to the film’s success.

The single “Gonna Fly Now” takes its name from the almost superfluous 30 words of lyrics written by Ayn Robbins and former Teddy Bear Carol Connors. Although she lost the competition for Best Original Song at the 49th Annual Academy Awards to Barbra Streisand and Paul Williams’ “Evergreen (Theme from the Movie ‘A Star Is Born’),” has remained an instantly recognizable piece of American pop culture.

In the years since ‘Rocky’ was released, Sylvester Stallone has continued to produce action films, and Bill Conti has built a highly successful career as a composer for film and television, a career that eventually included an Academy Award for Best Best Original Score for the 1983 Film ‘Lo cright’.

Keep reading: