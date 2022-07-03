Anderson receives support and Dodgers beat SD
LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner homered on seven pitches in the first inning, Tyler Anderson struck out six and the Los Angeles Dodgers reasserted their dominance over the San Diego Padres by beating them 7-2 on Saturday.
Freeman, Smith and Turner hit solo homers off Padres starter Yu Darvish (7-4). For the third time this season, all three players have homered in one inning.
Anderson (9-1) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to become the third NL pitcher to reach at least 9 wins.
His teammate, Tony Gonsolin, recorded his 10th win on Friday night and leads the NL.
The Dodgers have won 14 of 15 against the Padres since conversely losing a three-game series sweep in June at San Diego.
Now they’re looking to cash in and sweep Sunday’s four-game series against their NL East rivals for the first time since 2009.
Luke Voit had two hits, including an eighth-inning solo homer for the Padres, who have lost three straight and six of their last seven, putting them four and a half games behind the Dodgers in the division. .
San Diego has lost nine straight at Dodger Stadium, its second losing streak at Chavez Ravine.
For the Padres, Dominicans Manny Machado 4-1 and Nomar Mazara 1-1. Colombian Jorge Alfaro 3-0. The Venezuelan José Azocar 2-2.