An excessive and luxurious Elvis breaks all records
Excessive, fast-paced and luxurious, this is how Baz Luhrmann has portrayed the life of Elvis Presley in a film that maintains the unmistakable hallmark of the director of Moulin Rouge and focuses on the complex relationship that the king of rock, played by Austin Butler, had with his representative.
From his discovery, as a young music fan in the vibrant scene of Memphis, to his death, exhausted in his Las Vegas suite, the chameleon-like Butler recreates, over nearly three hours of non-stop footage, all of the stages of music icon.
Elvis covers, over two decades, the beginnings, the glory and the decline of the king of rock, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.
Californian, with a strong physical resemblance to the Elvis of the late 1950s, Butler, 30, is a classic product of the Disney team.
He has participated in a dozen films, including Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino or The Dead Don’t Die by Jim Jarmusch.
It was the actor Denzel Washington who recommended the Australian Luhrmann to give Butler a chance for this role, according to the American site Entertainment Weekly.
“Seeing him in this role is something that doesn’t happen on a regular basis. Since he sent a video for the test, since he walked through the door, he showed a level of learning and care that is spectacular”, Luhrmann says about the protagonist in a conversation with EFE for the premiere of the film this weekend.
Almost a decade after directing Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby (2013), and more than twenty after the emblematic and unforgettable Moulin Rouge (2001), the Australian filmmaker has repeated his grandiloquent formula to narrate the lights and shadows of the career of Presley in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States.
“The viewer is the only thing that matters to me. I make films for the cinema, and I hope that the most varied audience possible sees it, ”he explains about his style.
Not even his own actors know what to expect from his ideas: “When you’re filming he makes you repeat things in many ways and works with four cameras. So I had no idea what I was going to see, “acknowledges Butler himself.
the life of a star
Supported by surprising performance tricks and a dizzying pace, Elvis goes beyond the biographical musical classic by telling, in truth, the story of two people: the musician and his discoverer.
An unrecognizable Tom Hanks constitutes the other leg of the film by putting himself in the shoes of Presley’s enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, a businessman who discovered his talent and managed, between successes and errors, his astronomical career.
Thus, in a choice that only Luhrmann could make, the tape starts from the prism of the agent that he found in the young Presley, with a velvety voice and an agitated movement of the hips, the definitive show to make gold.
It is precisely through these shows, the way in which the film’s script advances. With a different Elvis on each stage, wrapped in an evolved aesthetic and before a different audience.
“It was not easy. I single-handedly selected each concert, but based on those that best told the story, not my favorites,” says Luhrmann.
Although a large percentage of the two hours and forty minutes of the footage is taken up by the most transcendental performances in the musician’s career, the film takes advantage of the silences to narrate the pirouettes that Presley had to carry out.
From a very young age he dealt with a public opinion that was scandalized by his exploitation of male sensuality and was reluctant to link him to the fight for civil rights.
The film avoids that behind each strategy, each performance and interview, there was always Parker, his right-hand man, who could take up to 50% of his earnings with the blessing of the musician.
Neither Presley’s life with Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) in the famous Graceland villa, nor his link with black music figures such as BB King or Little Richard, overshadow Luhrmann’s fixation on getting closer to the team formed by Parker and Presley. As lucrative as destructive.
When his fame in Hollywood began to show signs of exhaustion, the agent took him to Las Vegas to star in a fixed show that lasted for six years in which Presley became bankrupt and developed a drug addiction until his death. .
Parker, an inveterate gambler, later died surrounded by roulette wheels and gaming machines.
Thus, despite its dizzying pace, Elvis narrates above all the creation of an icon who was not afraid of heights or the degradation of the people who hid under the character.
Elvis sweeps the box office
Elvis is sweeping the US box office; last weekend it grossed 31.1 million dollars, even ahead of the movie Top Gun: Maverick, which pocketed 29.6 million, according to the statistical portal specialized in cinema Box Office Mojo.
At its premiere, the film about the King of Rock managed to beat the film starring Tom Cruise, which was about to reach, for the fifth consecutive weekend, stay in the first place of ticket sales in theaters in the United States.
Following behind was the horror-tinged thriller The Black Phone (Blumhouse, owned by Universal), which recorded $23.3 million in grosses.
This is good news for experts in Hollywood, who have been predicting for weeks a “return to normal” in the industry’s billing volumes prior to Covid-19.
Along these lines, Elvis has already managed to earn approximately a third of what it cost Warner Bros. to produce this film in just one weekend, with Austin Butler as the lead, Tom Hanks in the cast and Baz Luhrmann as director.
A promising launch for a drama that, before its premiere, seemed like a cult film for great fans of the figure of Elvis Presley. (EFE and AFP)
“I received a video of this young man, tearfully performing ‘Unchained Melody’ and I said to myself, what is this?”
“It was very emotional and I started crying after five minutes, and I didn’t stop, so I have to see it again.”
Riley Keough,
granddaughter of Elvis Presley
lasts the film, directed by the Australian Baz Luhrmann.