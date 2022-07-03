An excessive and luxurious Elvis breaks all records

Excessive, fast-paced and luxurious, this is how Baz Luhrmann has portrayed the life of Elvis Presley in a film that maintains the unmistakable hallmark of the director of Moulin Rouge and focuses on the complex relationship that the king of rock, played by Austin Butler, had with his representative.

From his discovery, as a young music fan in the vibrant scene of Memphis, to his death, exhausted in his Las Vegas suite, the chameleon-like Butler recreates, over nearly three hours of non-stop footage, all of the stages of music icon.

Elvis covers, over two decades, the beginnings, the glory and the decline of the king of rock, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Californian, with a strong physical resemblance to the Elvis of the late 1950s, Butler, 30, is a classic product of the Disney team.

He has participated in a dozen films, including Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino or The Dead Don’t Die by Jim Jarmusch.

It was the actor Denzel Washington who recommended the Australian Luhrmann to give Butler a chance for this role, according to the American site Entertainment Weekly.

“Seeing him in this role is something that doesn’t happen on a regular basis. Since he sent a video for the test, since he walked through the door, he showed a level of learning and care that is spectacular”, Luhrmann says about the protagonist in a conversation with EFE for the premiere of the film this weekend.

Almost a decade after directing Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby (2013), and more than twenty after the emblematic and unforgettable Moulin Rouge (2001), the Australian filmmaker has repeated his grandiloquent formula to narrate the lights and shadows of the career of Presley in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States.

“The viewer is the only thing that matters to me. I make films for the cinema, and I hope that the most varied audience possible sees it, ”he explains about his style.

Not even his own actors know what to expect from his ideas: “When you’re filming he makes you repeat things in many ways and works with four cameras. So I had no idea what I was going to see, “acknowledges Butler himself.

the life of a star

Supported by surprising performance tricks and a dizzying pace, Elvis goes beyond the biographical musical classic by telling, in truth, the story of two people: the musician and his discoverer.