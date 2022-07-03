An Android fan switches to the iPhone and makes a list of things he hates and things he loves

Share

This user, an Android fan for 10 years, has bought an iPhone and tells us what he liked the most and the least.

Change of Android to iOS is an important step and involves many changes that we must face. And the opinions that may arise from this change can not always be experienced in the first person. That is why this type of evaluation like the one we bring you today is very interesting, and it is not the first time we have seen it.

The user ITX on Reddit has revealed his experience after being an Android user for more than 10 years and buying an iPhone SE as a smartphone for work. That is to say, it is a person with a lot of experience in Android who happens to test iOS after a long time. So your opinion may be that of many Android fans.

A few weeks ago, I needed a new work phone and decided to buy an iPhone SE 2020, just for fun and out of sheer curiosity. Of course, the SE isn’t the best Apple has to offer; in fact, the phone itself couldn’t be more basic compared to other similarly priced Android phones. Still, using iOS again after so many years was refreshing and exciting.

5 things you hate about iOS

Notifications. Seriously, Apple, go along with that. Every time a new notification appears, it stays static for a few seconds and blocks everything behind it. What’s worse is that you can’t even swipe like you can on basically ANY Android phone. Also, if you remove the notification from the notification center, the red badge remains on the app icon. However, why? Confusion in the Settings app. For us spoiled Android nerds, the Settings app literally feels like a mess. Some basic network settings at the top, a dedicated mobile data submenu, followed by Notifications, Sounds & Haptics, Focus(?), and the Screen Time submenu. Then suddenly: a “General” submenu, some operational settings and the App Store/Wallet/Apple Pay submenu, followed by a dedicated submenu for EVERY APP installed on your phone, both system and third-party apps… Widgets, or lack thereof. I know I know, this has always been our number one complaint since the dawn of time, and it must seem pretty annoying already. But come on… Compared to what Android has to offer, iOS widgets are just a sneak peek. It just feels like a complete afterthought, and with all due respect, that’s basically what it is! animations. This is a very subjective and personal thing, but every time I buy a new Android phone, the first thing I do is enable developer settings and speed up animations to 0.5 seconds. I find it unnecessary and annoying to have to wait for a folder to open, just because that “zoom in” animation takes a full second to finish. Of course, there is always the “Reduce Motion” setting. But wouldn’t it be nice if you could speed up all those beautiful animations in just a few milliseconds? You can’t close all apps at once. The title says it all: why bother using a task manager, if you still have to close all apps manually?

These are interesting observations that are perhaps more noticeable when you change systems. The notifications have always been one of the most criticized points of iOS, although it is true that with iOS 16 we have seen a slight change again. The confusion in the settings is probably due to not being used to how Apple does things.

As for the widgets, clearly in Android they are superior at the functional level, although not so much at the design level and visual cohesion. The animations can also be something subjective, which shows bad when you make the change. And ending with closing the apps, it has been shown that it is something completely unnecessary, what is more, it is counterproductive to close apps in iOS because it uses more battery.

5 things you love about iOS

Apple’s design language. Android is known for its myriad UI tweaks and unnecessary tweaks, as long as you don’t buy a Google Pixel. Even though Samsung’s own OneUI is a huge improvement on the dark days of Touchwiz, it still looks a bit cheesy and immature. Cue Apple and its sleek iOS design – absolute eye candy and a friendly reminder that doing everything entirely at home is a very good idea! battery management. The first time I charged my SE to 100%, I unplugged it and left it on the table for about 5 hours. To my utter amazement, it was still at 100% when I picked it up. This is absolutely UNHEARD OF in the Android world, no matter what phone you choose. Overall, even though the SE’s battery is small compared to most other phones in that price range, it still gets me through 2-3 days with moderate use. Incredible! The camera. Yes, even a 2020 iPhone SE camera still manages to outperform my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera in certain ways. Also, photos taken within third-party apps like Instagram or snapchat look much better, a well-known and long-standing issue in the Android world. Apple Car Play. Where Android Auto still feels like an early beta test, CarPlay is an absolute godsend for your car’s entertainment system. The blazingly fast user interface, large buttons that are easy to access while driving, and the overall look and feel only beats Google’s counterpart by a country mile! Updates Galore. There’s a reason I chose the SE 2020 over the SE 2022. With an almost guaranteed update cycle of ~5 years, the SE 2020 will still be up to date when most Android phones of the same era become insecure antiques. and laggards.

Apple details on its website the advantages of moving from Android to iPhone

In this sense, I quite agree and many of Apple’s strengths are defined and in which iOS stands out above the rest. Being able to control both the software and the hardware offers a better experience at the level of design, resource management or updates.

