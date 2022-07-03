Amber Heard wants to overturn verdict or order new trial in Johnny Depp case, citing sentencing and jury issues

Amber Heard is seeking to appeal or overturn June’s verdict in the high-profile defamation lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In a lengthy Virginia court appearance on Friday, the actress’s legal team Aquaman he argued that the ruling had a number of problems, including poor legal reasoning, a poorly researched jury, and excessively awarded damages.

Last month, a seven-person civil jury found largely in favor of Depp in a split verdict, in which Heard was found to have defamed him in a 2018 opinion piece in Washington Post in which he implied that he had abused her, but did not name him.

The ruling ordered Heard to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

One of Depp’s lawyers was also found to have defamed Heard, who was awarded $2 million in punitive damages.

In court papers on Friday, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said the case is based on flawed legal logic, arguing that Depp’s claims “are based solely on the theory of libel by implication, abandoning any claims of defamation.” that Heard’s statements were actually false.”

Bredehoft also argued that Depp’s legal team said it would focus on the period after the op-ed was published, but instead expanded to cover events and statements from 2016.

The motion calls for a new trial, a new verdict or dismissal of Depp’s lawsuit.

In it, Heard also claims that there were problems with the credibility of the jury. The filing points to the jury at 15 as evidence, arguing that there appears to be a 25-year discrepancy between his birthday in court records and in publicly available information, raising questions about the thoroughness of the investigative process.

Ben Chew, who heads Depp’s legal team, told CourthouseNews that the resource was “what we expected, only longer, not more substantial”.

Over the course of the trial, which lasted from April to June, the dispute between the two actors escalated into something much bigger than a narrow defamation proceeding.

Instead, the case drew feverish attention online and in person, including from parasocial fan groups, and was seen by some as the death knell of the # movement.metoo.