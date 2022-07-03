Amber Heard denounces false jury in case with Johnny Depp

The legal defense of the actress Amber Heard asks a judge to reverse the verdict in which she has to compensate the actress for defamation. In addition, they denounce that there is allegedly insufficient evidence by the investigation team. Depp and a “false” jurywhich does not correspond to the papers presented.

According to a report from TMZthe defense of the actress presented documents this week before the authorities, with which they ask that the verdict be completely annulled, and if applicable, a new trial be ordered.

According to the report, Amber Heard’s legal team ensures that one of the members of the jury could not be summoned and they accuse the court of having overlooked it or not having carried out enough research in this regard.

They specify that it is the jurado 15, who in his role claims to have been born in 1945 but who appears to have been born in the 1970s, making him a ‘false jury’ according to the document.

As for the content of the above, there are some reasons. One of them is that they consider that the defense of Depp did not give enough reasons to show that Amber damaged his career. In fact, they expose that the role of Johnny in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was already on the tightrope before the article even came out.

On the other hand, they insist on mentioning that Amber did not name Johnny in her opinion piece, and if anything, the lines in question were true, as they claim that Johnny did abuse her.

The portal complements that this may be the method by which Amber Heard and her defense try to carry out the appeal without having to pay more moneywhich they assure that the actress of Aquamanand it would be the same reason why he could not even pay Depp the little more than 10 million dollars that, in resolution, he is entitled to be compensated.

Amber Heard had confirmed appeal

Amber Heard announced last week that she will appeal the sentence of her defamation trial after the popular jury ruled on June 1 that she should compensate the actor. Johnny with $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

After a meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp in the state of Virginia, and after a meeting with Judge Penney Azcaratethe actress announced her intention to appeal the result of the trial, according to Los Angeles Times.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, a pardon is not requested if one is innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that one is right,” explained a Heard spokesman in statements collected by the aforementioned media. .

The meeting came a few weeks after the controversial televised trial concluded on June 1. ANDThe jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, eventually reduced to just over $10 million under Virginia’s statutory limit, and Heard $2 million..

According to the newspaper Deadline HollywoodAzcarate told Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, that the actor You will have to pay a bond of 8.35 million dollars and six percent annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally..

Likewise, Bredehoft details that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentencewhich calls into question the affordability of a possible appeal on their own.

Heard continues to defend his case after the sentence of June 1. In his first post-trial interview on the network show NBC ‘Dateline’the actress presented more evidence, including a folder with notes from her therapist that, according to her, would have helped to tilt the judicial decision in her favor, according to the agency DPA.

Heard has also detailed that “absolutely” he will continue to maintain his testimony in court until his “last day”.

