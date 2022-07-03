Altán Redes has failures in its service in Mexico, so there are intermittence with Bait, Newww and other virtual mobile operators

Users of various virtual mobile operators have reported failures and intermittence in its mobile telephony services this July 2.





Complaints have been directed, in most cases, to virtual mobile operators. Bait’s Twitter account He launched a tweet at 12:31 PM in which it is read that there were intermittent with the service and that their technical support team was already working on it. Less than an hour later, at 1:21 PM, Altán’s account issued a tweet in which he acknowledged that there was a “service failure“and that work was being done to restore him.

The reports, however, have continued throughout the day. This is reflected in the statistics of complaints from down detector that in which complaints are registered since nine in the morning of this July 2. Pillofon and Izzimóvil have also recognized the intermittence, although Izzimóvil told a user that it is a “maintenance” to network.

@izzimx @izzimx lie saying they are doing maintenance on #IZZIMOVIL when the problem is the failure of #Altanredes. We have been without service for 12 hours. @AttentionProfeco I hope you can take it into account so that they make the corresponding adjustment. pic.twitter.com/gwHxs6rvi1 — Netohawk (@Bassassinhawk) July 2, 2022

@baitmxoficial Since the morning without a signal #BAIT In my two computers that I have, it does not connect when roaming either. Urgent solution! I need the service @WalmartMXyCAM @BodegaAurrera @ALTANMx #Altanredes #BAITdown – Alonso Cubias (@alonsocubias) July 2, 2022

no service of @ALTANMx in Zacatecas, apparently in several states of the republic as well #Altan #AltanRedes — Cesar OGP▫️ (@csr32) July 2, 2022

Altán Redes recently received a loan for more than 200 million dollars, of which 161 million are from the Mexican Bank and 50.5 million from shareholders. The credit will allow you to pay third parties and continue operating the Red Compartida.

Virtual mobile operators have the most competitive prepaid offers for recharges of less than 100 pesos and, together, they earn more lines quarterly than Telcel, AT&T or Movistar, according to The CIU.