All the details we know about ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents will hit theaters in 2023but luckily for fans of the franchise, we know some facts about this prequel that explains the character development of Coriolanus Snowm.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is set during the 10th annual Hunger Games. The prequel to the Hunger Games, a literary saga written by Suzane Collins, will focus on the character of Coriolanus Snow (performed in the original trilogy by Donald Sutherland). Snow will mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in a last-ditch attempt to revive a once-powerful family, but one that has drastically depleted her in the aftermath of the Capitol War.

According to the synopsis provided by Lionsgate, “After Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks she could turn the odds in her favor. Using their instincts for showmanship and their newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

A spectacular cast

the actor of Billy The Kid and the series the golden age, Tom Blythwill assume the leading role as Snow, while the role of Lucy Gray will be carried out by the star of West Side Story, Rachel Zegler. The actress’s co-star in the Steven Spielberg remake, Josh Andrés Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus’s best friend. The latest signing that has recently been added to the project has been Hunter Schafer, the actress of euphoria will be the cousin of Blyth’s character, Tigris. A character who in the trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence ended up in Eugenie Bondurant.

The one who will also be in this prequel will be Jason Schartzman, officially confirmed to play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickermanthe host of these games and ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, the voice of Panem he brought to life Stanley Tucci. During these weeks it has been rumored with the presence of Viola Davisbut so far Lionsgate He has not confirmed his participation.

Release date

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. Without an official trailer, yes there is a teaser ice cream that cracked to awaken a golden color in which a bird and a snake shine, calling the audience with the phrase “You are invited to return to the Games in 2023. The world will find out who is a songbird and who is a snake.”