A worthy heir to the reign of John Wick

The reviews of David Perez “Davicine”:

The princess

When a strong-willed princess refuses to marry a sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a tower of her father’s castle. With her vengeful suitor determined to take the throne, the princess must save the kingdom. Directed by Le-Va Kiet, The princess is starring Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Eronica Ngo, Alex Reid Y Ed Stoppard. The film opens in Disney Plus on July 1, 2022.

action never dies

Thanks to John Wick, the action genre that came from Hollywood revitalized this type of film thanks to relentless action, scenes with fair cuts, and the leading stars giving everything on the set to show that they are capable of reaching the limits that the director asks of them . The original movie of Keanu Reeves not only have they given us great joy with their successive deliveries, but there are also numerous films that have wanted to follow in their wake with a similar idea, such as Atomic either No one.

Well, with the same idea in mind, but a totally different setting, the Vietnamese director Le Van Kiet and its writers place the action in a medieval setting in the purest style of a classic fairy tale, but instead of focusing on a professional assassin, they focus on a powerful princess, giving the viewer a fun session of relentless action and spectacular scenes. while implausible, but what matters here is not so much the credibility or the plot but how the adrenaline rushes us.

In The princess, a beautiful and strong-willed young royal refuses to marry the cruel sociopath with whom she has been arranged to marry, leading to her being kidnapped and locked away in an isolated tower of her father’s castle. Her suitor, spiteful and vindictive of her, is determined to seize the throne of her father, so the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom, whatever it takes.

Rapunzel’s escape in The Raid style

The princess It starts out like a classic fairy tale movie out of a thousand. Disney, bringing the story closer to a lonely tower in which Rapunzel could well be locked up. Indeed, through a window they show us a princess who sleeps peacefully like a sleeping beauty, but the feeling of being in front of something already seen lasts a short time because, once the princess wakes up, she gets rid of her guards in the most violent way possible. would be expected in a delicate young lady.

Once the feeling of a fairy tale and a princess in need of a Prince Charming to be rescued has been broken, the film turns into a spiral of relentless violence, all of it in the same castle where the keep is. kidnapped, as if we were facing a medieval version of Killer Raid (The Raid). From the staging to the music, everything is prepared for the viewer to enjoy an hour and a half of the most varied fights without time for boredom, as the princess gets rid of her captors with her bare hands, with a sword, with a pitchfork, a mallet, or whatever comes your way, even stale bread if necessary. Regardless of the number of rivals, what really matters is that we see this princess kill her villains without showing an iota of benevolence.

An amazing cast for an amazing movie

Whoever arrives at the film without knowing what they are going to find may have the wrong idea when they see that at the head of the cast is Joey Kingand it is that the protagonist has become famous thanks to the trilogy of Netflix My first kiss. being The princess in Disney Plus We might well think that we will be facing another great romance of those that make viewers fall in love, but King It has taken a 180 degree turn when facing an action movie and coming out well.

The young actress has performed most of the stunts herself, but not only is she victorious because of the way she performs each fight, but she is also convincing in the dramatic scenes and those that require standing up to those who believe that she She doesn’t deserve to be queen for being a woman. Joey King He manages to convince us of the almost invincibility of his character, taken to the limit in many moments, and vibrating with it in each combat. Her character evolves and grows at times, having more and more complicated situations from which to come out well, and she does it as well as other recent action heroes such as John Wick or Tyler Rake.

Dominic Cooper gives life to the infamous Lord Julius, whom we only want the princess to face him, but as if he were the final enemy of a video game, the princess must advance levels until she reaches him, complicating each combat, and acquiring each time more experience points that serve to face with more courage and determination their fights, some of which are frankly hectic, like the one involving Olga Kurylenkoand it is that the empowerment of women in action cinema is not only seen in the heroines but we also have great villains.

The princess It is a film made with the sole purpose of filling our screen with action and astonishing us while we consume popcorn, since the plot is a weak excuse without surprise or twists that only serves as a trigger for this explosive film. Without being a marvel, it opens a new path for action cinema with the essence of John Wick and fairy tales, two genres that we would never have thought would combine well, but it definitely leaves us wanting more.

