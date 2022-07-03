A Superman cameo in Black Adam? The Rock teases DC fans

Only a few months to go before the big screen debut of one of the most powerful anti-heroes in the DC universe, who will be played by the Herculean Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Meanwhile i fans have begun to wonder if there might be a Superman cameo in Black Adam and the actor wanted to respond cryptically, keeping them in suspense.

A Superman cameo in Black Adam?

Through a post on Twitter The Rock limited himself to saying how, from his career in the world of Wrestling to today, he has always listened to his fans and will continue to do so. A cryptic answer regarding the request of a fan who had posted the image depicting the combined logos of Superman and Black Adam.

Of course, nothing is confirmed, but the actor’s message could be a big clue. On the other hand, both The Rock and Henry Cavill share the same agent and a possible clash between Superman and Black Adam on the big screen has been rumored for years.

Even before the film went into production on the net, a photo was finished that portrayed the two actors together, intent on talking about the future of the DC universe at the cinema.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $ 40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you #BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

The contractual situation that binds Henry Cavill to Warner, however, remains very nebulous. The actor took part in the Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueparticipating in additional shooting, but both in Shazam! both in the season finale of Peacemaker the Superman character appeared without his face.

In Black Adam, therefore, we could see a new actor take on the role of the man of steel or repeat a situation similar to the past where his face does not need to be framed. We only know that at the moment Warner is working on a project with the black Superman (already appeared in the comics), which should be played by Michael B. Jordan.

Black Adam will arrive in Italian cinemas on 20 October. The film will be tied flush with Shazam!and will tell the origins of the anti-hero, as well as introduce the Justice Society of America: Cyclone, Atom Smasher, Hawkman and Doctor Fate.