7 Marvel Movies You Must Watch Before “Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the new movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will premiere in theaters in Mexico on July 7. Its events occur after “Avengers: Endgame”.

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor for the eighth time. He is joined on the tape by Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster. The last time we saw this character was in “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), and in this new installment she obtains the powers of Thor.

Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Jaimie Alexander also reprise their roles from previous Marvel movies. The Guardians of the Galaxy also appear, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

Here you can see the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”:

Marvel movies are known to be full of references to past installments, so it is likely that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will pick up elements that we experienced in its two prequels, as well as in the last two “Avengers” films.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the Marvel movies we consider a must-watch before watching “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Although the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t expected to have major roles, we’re including their feature films so you know who they are.

All the movies on this list can be seen on Disney Plus.

Thor (2011)

“Thor” was one of the first movies in the MCU and helped lay the groundwork for the title character and the entire Marvel saga. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, who is banished to Earth after sparking a war between realms.

He is accompanied by his hammer Mjölnir, but a spell prevents him from lifting it until he proves his worth again. “Thor” establishes some long-running plot lines, including Thor’s antagonistic relationship with his brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the concept of the nine realms, such as Asgard and Midgard (Earth).

The film also introduces Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), an astrophysicist who finds Thor after he lands on Earth. As Thor begins to accept her banishment, he too falls in love with Jane.

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

The first “Thor” sequel reunites the god of thunder with Jane as portals to different realms mysteriously open across the Earth.

When Jane absorbs a powerful weapon known as the Aether, Thor takes her back to Asgard, where they try to keep her safe from the Dark Elves.

Although photographs of Natalie Portman appear in “Avengers: Endgame,” “Thor: The Dark World” features her character’s last real appearance in the MCU before her return in “Love and Thunder.”

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie doesn’t feature Thor, but it does introduce several characters from “Love and Thunder.”

The film begins with a young Peter Quill being abducted by aliens. As an adult (played by Chris Pratt), Quill takes on the moniker Star-Lord and joins a gang of outcast criminals, including Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Drax (Dave Bautista).

Although these characters likely won’t play a major role in “Love and Thunder,” this movie is fun for anyone who wants to learn more about the group.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

The Guardians of the Galaxy add a new member in this sequel, as Quill learns more about his mysterious heritage.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) joins the team at the end of the film. He has empathic powers and previously spent most of his life alone.

Mantis will also appear in the new “Thor” movie along with the other Guardians.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Like the other two “Thor” movies, it’s essential to watch “Thor: Ragnarok” before watching the next installment. The film, which presents a more comedic version of the character, is directed by Taika Waititi.

Waititi is returning to direct “Thor: Love and Thunder,” so we can expect a similar tone.

In “Ragnarok,” Thor is stranded on the alien planet Sakaar, and with the help of friends new and old, he has to find a way to get back to Asgard to save the kingdom from his lost sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

The film introduces new characters, including Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). All three reprise their roles in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” picks up Thor’s story right after the events of “Ragnarok” and reunites him with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor begins the movie in space after the Guardians rescue him. He then spends most of the tape with Rocket and Groot, searching for a weapon to defeat Thanos.

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

The epic conclusion to Marvel’s “Infinity Saga” features major developments for Thor that will lead directly into his story in “Love and Thunder.”

The film picks up with Thor five years after “Infinite War,” having given up hope after being defeated by Thanos. Depressed and out of shape, he reluctantly reunites with the Avengers after they devise a plan to save his lost friends.

The film features direct references to “Thor: The Dark World” and even has a brief cameo from Jane Foster using stock footage.

At the end of “Avengers: Endgame”, Thor has a renewed purpose and decides to join the Guardians in space after appointing Valkyrie the king of New Asgard.

This is the character’s last on-screen appearance before the events of “Love and Thunder.”

