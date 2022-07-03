60 years of adventures – Diario El Mundo

1 Matter of Honor

II A Few Good Men, 1992.

II Director: Rob Reiner.

II Act: Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson.

II Story: Lawyer Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee is entrusted with the defense of two marines accused of murder, who claim they were acting under orders.

II Fact: He got 4 Oscar nominations and 5 Golden Globe nominations. He also won a National Board of Review, for Nicholson’s performance.

Click on it: Cinépolis Klic.

2 Mission Impossible

II Mission: Impossible, 1996.

II Director: Brian De Palma.

II Acting: Tom Cruise, Emmanuelle Béart, Jon Voight and Jean Reno.

Story II: Spy Ethan Hunt must prevent the sale of a stolen disk containing sensitive information, while clearing his name as a murderer.

II Fact: Nominated for Best Editing at the Satellite Awards and winner at the BMI Film & TV Awards and the Golden Screen.

II Click it: Amazon Prime Video.

3 When brothers meet

II Rainman, 1988.

II Director: Barry Levinson.

II Acting: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise and Valeria Golino.

Story: An ambitious young man searches for his autistic brother, because he finds out that he inherited his father’s fortune.

II Fact: It received 8 nominations at the Academy Awards, of which it won 4: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

II Click it: Apple TV.

4 Jack Reacher: Under the Crosshairs

II Jack Reacher, 2012.

II Director: Christopher McQuarrie.

II Starring: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins and Robert Duvall.

Story II: After five people are killed in an attack, a former sniper is charged and enlists the help of Jack Reacher, a former military investigator.

II Data: Winning film at the BMI Film & TV Awards, given by Broadcast Music, Inc., to composers and music publishers.

II Click it: Amazon Prime Video.

5 The Last Samurai

II The Last Samurai, 2003.

II Director: Edward Zwick.

II Acting: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe and Billy Connolly.

Story II: An American soldier is captured during a battle between the Emperor of Japan and the samurai.

II Data: 4 Oscar nominations, 3 Golden Globe nominations and being part of the Top 10 Best Films of the Year, by the American Film Institute, are part of the recognitions that this film obtained.

II Click It: HBO Max

6 Vanilla Sky

II Vanilla Sky, 2001.

II Director: Cameron Crowe.

II Acting: Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, Kurt Russell and Cameron Diaz.

II History: David has money and works in a famous advertising company in New York, but one will make him lose everything.

II Data: Nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song and two nominations for the Golden Globe, including one for Cameron Diaz is part of the recognition for this film that has been one of Tom Cruise’s most outstanding.

II Click on it: Clear Video.

7 eyes wide shut

II Eyes Wide Shut, 1999.

Director II: Stanley Kubrick.

II Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack and Marie Richardson.

II History: An argument with his wife causes a doctor to start a sexual odyssey in New York.

II Fact: He won 12 awards, including: Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, Association of Polish Filmmakers Critics Awards and Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.

II Click It: Cinépolis Klic.

8 Top Gun: Passion and Glory

II Top Gun, 1986.

II Director: Tony Scott.

II Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer and Meg Ryan.

II Story: A young pilot attends a prestigious air school, but is attracted to his instructor, developing a rivalry with another pilot.

II Data: Winner at the Academy Awards, in the category of Best Original Song, for “Take My Breath Away”, by Berlin.

II Click it: Netflix.

9 Magnolia

II Magnolia, 1999.

II Director: Paul Thomas Anderson.

II Acting: Tom Cruise, John C. Reilly and Philip Baker Hall.

II History: Nine parallel plots set in the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, including those of a child prodigy, a television game show host, a dying man, etc.

II Click it: Apple TV.

10 Jerry Maguire: Love And Challenge

II Jerry Maguire, 1996.

II Director: Cameron Crowe.

II Acting: Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Renée Zellweger and Kelly Preston.

Story II: A sports agent tries to rebuild his career with the help of his loyal accountant and a selfish athlete.

Click it: HBO Max



