34 Celebrities Whose Kids Are Basically Their Clones

It’s the attack of the clones in real life 😱

Blue Ivy, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, went to a basketball game with her dad. She grew up a lot, and was even embarrassed by her dad.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

And boy, does she look a bit like Beyoncé. The resemblance is incredible.

David Dow / NBAE via Getty Images, Getty


That’s what genes are like, right? Anyway, here are other celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents.

1.

Sophie von Haselberg, the daughter of Bette Midler.

They are genetically identical.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic


two.

Damian Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley.

The genes they share are STRONG.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Estee Lauder Companies


3.

Nico Parker, the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker.

He is a little clone of his mother.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros


Four.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Jc Olivera/Getty Images

She is his mom; her mom is her.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage, Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images


5.

Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law.

He literally looks like a young Jude.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Brothers, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images


6.

Lily Sheen, the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.

A clone daughter.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage, Karwai Tang / WireImage


7.

Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan’s son.

The living portrait.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


8.

Natasha Bure, the daughter of Candace Cameron Bure.

They are literally the same person.

Paul_archuleta / FilmMagic, Jose Perez / GC Images


9.

Lila Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss.

She and her mom are twins.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EYC LTD, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


10.

Miles Stephens, the son of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

He is a miniature version of his dad.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CORE


eleven.

Levon Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

He looks like his father.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Jason Merritt / Getty Images


12.

And Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

She is just like her mom.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, David Livingston/Getty Images


13.

Liv Freundlich, the daughter of Julianne Moore.

She is a smaller version of her mom.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta, Jp Yim/Getty Images


14.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the son of Daniel Day-Lewis.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

He’s just a younger version of his dad.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images


fifteen.

Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

She looks like her mom.

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Fendi, Steve Granitz / WireImage


16.

Ray Nicholson, the son of Jack Nicholson.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

He looks basically like his dad 40 years ago.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI


17.

Charlie Oldman, Gary Oldman’s son.

He is his father’s son.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


18.

Jack Marsden, the son of James Marsden.

THE SAME FACE.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures


19.

Sosie Bacon, the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

It’s his dad in a female version.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood, Gary Gershoff/WireImage


twenty.

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

She it is his mom.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Armani Beauty, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


twenty-one.

And Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

He is a clone of his dad.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Steve Fenn/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images


22.

Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell’s daughter.

SAME SAME.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, royrochlin.com / Getty Images


23.

Charlie McDowell, the son of Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.

It’s her dad, but younger.

Jason Laveris/FilmMagic, Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images


24.

John Lowe, the son of Rob Lowe.

Just a newer version of his dad’s face.

Jc Olivera/Getty Images, Jason Mendez/WireImage


25.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ice Cube’s son.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

It’s a copy+paste of his dad.

Jason Laveris/FilmMagic, Jason Merritt/Getty Images


26.

William Atticus Parker, the son of Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

He has his dad’s face.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage, John Lamparski/Getty Images


27.

Christian Combs, the son of P. Diddy.

He is twice his father.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images


28.

Jack Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

He stole his mom’s face.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Cindy Ord


29.

Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

She is exactly like her mom.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Gregg Deguire/Getty Images


30.

Jack Perry, the son of Luke Perry.

He has the same face as his father.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images


31.

Sasha Spielberg, the daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

He really does look like his dad.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC, Dan Macmedan/Getty Images


32.

Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley (she is the granddaughter of Bob Marley).

She is a tiny mom.

Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images, Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Pandora


33.

Charlie Hall, the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall.

He is a male version of his mom.

George Pimentel/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC


3. 4.

And finally, James Broderick. The son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

He is definitely his mother’s son!

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage


This post was translated from English.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker