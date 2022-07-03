34 Celebrities Whose Kids Are Basically Their Clones
It’s the attack of the clones in real life 😱
Blue Ivy, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, went to a basketball game with her dad. She grew up a lot, and was even embarrassed by her dad.
And boy, does she look a bit like Beyoncé. The resemblance is incredible.
That’s what genes are like, right? Anyway, here are other celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents.
1.
Sophie von Haselberg, the daughter of Bette Midler.
They are genetically identical.
two.
Damian Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley.
The genes they share are STRONG.
3.
Nico Parker, the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker.
He is a little clone of his mother.
Four.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
She is his mom; her mom is her.
5.
Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law.
He literally looks like a young Jude.
6.
Lily Sheen, the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.
A clone daughter.
7.
Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan’s son.
The living portrait.
8.
Natasha Bure, the daughter of Candace Cameron Bure.
They are literally the same person.
9.
Lila Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss.
She and her mom are twins.
10.
Miles Stephens, the son of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
He is a miniature version of his dad.
eleven.
Levon Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
He looks like his father.
12.
And Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
She is just like her mom.
13.
Liv Freundlich, the daughter of Julianne Moore.
She is a smaller version of her mom.
14.
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the son of Daniel Day-Lewis.
He’s just a younger version of his dad.
fifteen.
Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
She looks like her mom.
16.
Ray Nicholson, the son of Jack Nicholson.
He looks basically like his dad 40 years ago.
17.
Charlie Oldman, Gary Oldman’s son.
He is his father’s son.
18.
Jack Marsden, the son of James Marsden.
THE SAME FACE.
19.
Sosie Bacon, the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.
It’s his dad in a female version.
twenty.
Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.
She it is his mom.
twenty-one.
And Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.
He is a clone of his dad.
22.
Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell’s daughter.
SAME SAME.
23.
Charlie McDowell, the son of Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.
It’s her dad, but younger.
24.
John Lowe, the son of Rob Lowe.
Just a newer version of his dad’s face.
25.
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ice Cube’s son.
It’s a copy+paste of his dad.
26.
William Atticus Parker, the son of Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup.
He has his dad’s face.
27.
Christian Combs, the son of P. Diddy.
He is twice his father.
28.
Jack Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.
He stole his mom’s face.
29.
Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham.
She is exactly like her mom.
30.
Jack Perry, the son of Luke Perry.
He has the same face as his father.
31.
Sasha Spielberg, the daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.
He really does look like his dad.
32.
Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley (she is the granddaughter of Bob Marley).
She is a tiny mom.
33.
Charlie Hall, the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall.
He is a male version of his mom.
3. 4.
And finally, James Broderick. The son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.
He is definitely his mother’s son!
This post was translated from English.