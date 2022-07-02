WWE SmackDown will hold a match to determine the last participant in Money in the Bank 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1193 live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card July 1, 2022

– In-ring segment on the men’s Money in the Bank match

– “King of the Mountain” Battle Royal

– Video about the rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Natalya

– The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

– Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi vs. Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Asuka (Becky Lynch will be at the commentary table)

– ATA segment (“Ask them anything”) with the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships

– Segment with Max Dupri and his Maximum Male Models



– Madcap Moss vs. Ezekiel vs. The Miz vs. Happy Corbin (Fatal 4-way match for last place in the men’s Money in the Bank match)



SmackDown schedules July 1, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on July 2): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 2): Spain



