Will Smith’s stunt double is a shopping emporium sensation

identical! In tiktok A recording of a boy who imitated the same dance movements as if they were the same went viral Will Smith for what has been a trend on the Internet. Do you want to know its steps? Look at them in the note.

Perhaps it is not very common to find people with super identical features to those of an actor, singer, or artist in general. However, this time a particular event did happen with a young Venezuelan.

It was through the account tiktok, jesusmiguelmorales5 in which a clip was released that showed what would be the recordings of the curious imitator for a television program in the largest textile emporium in Peru, Gamarra.

In the images it can be seen that twice the Will Smith, performs the same dance steps and the famous gesture of the original actor. Without a doubt, after that he ended up being applauded by the thousands of attendees at the mall.

As a result of the fun that the viral turned out to be, it has reached the 160,000 views and comments that highlight his incredible performance: “He has a great resemblance when he smiles”, “Now he would be the prince of Gamarra”.

‘The prince of rap’ in Gamarra: who is he?

This entertaining character is a 30-year-old Venezuelan, Yashual Eduardo Avila Abello He decided to migrate to our country like his millions of compatriots in search of a better future with his wife and daughter.

Nowadays, yashual has an account in tiktok, jackson_0711 in which he uploads content about the videos he records for the media and even about some special event. In this regard, only in his profile of his social network he already has more than 32,000 followers.

For his part, only one of the recordings that he uploaded to his same platform, in which he walked through Gamarra as one of the characters of the ‘Men in Black’ has 163,000 reactions. A popular outcry!