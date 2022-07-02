Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock was staged? this says internet

The controversy slapped that Will Smith he tipped Chris Rock On the stage of the Oscar Awards of the Academy of this 2022, he continues to talk about.

And it is that many people, especially in social networks, maintain the theory that everything was a mounting Well done by both actors.

It all happened when Rock was on stage, starring in one of the humorous moments of the night, when a bad joke about suffering from Jada Pinkettthe wife of Will Smith, interrupted the moment.

In seconds, Will got up and gave him a punch to the comedian, which caused the cry of the assistants. Rock, who was speechless for a few seconds, tried to get out of the way by saying: “Will Smith punched me, this is television history.”

Although the images are compelling, many people believe that the scene it was planned.

There is even a video circulating on the platform tik tok where the same scene occurs with different actors.

Which makes us suppose that everything was planned and the actors perfectly executed the mounting of the scene that immediately went viral around the world and put the Oscars as a TT worldwide along with Will Smith and Chris Rock.

However, this scene occurred after the 2022 Academy Awards, so it’s probably just a scene. parody of the controversial moment.

It should be noted that the videos of the moment of the slap they were made viral on social networks, which were filled with comments. On the one hand, there are those who criticize Will Smith’s gesture, while others judge the joke made by Chris Rock.

This chapter of the ceremony will be the most remembered moment of the 94th edition of the Oscar awards.