Will Smith and the movie that almost destroyed the relationship with his son: “He lost confidence in me” – Movie News

The actor and Jaden Smith shared the spotlight on the big screen in 2013. The film was not a great box office success and caused friction in the family.

Will Smith has made a lot of headlines at the beginning of the year. And not for a good thing. The interpreter took Oscar a best Actor for his role in Williams methodbut before that he slapped Chris Rock at the awards gala of the Hollywood Film Academy for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. A bittersweet moment for the actor, but it has not been the only one in his career. In 2013 he starred in a movie with his son jaden that almost destroyed their relationship.

Is about After Earth, action, adventure and science fiction film directed by M. Night Shyamalan that was not a resounding success at the box office. It grossed more than 243 million dollars worldwide, figures that are not bad at all considering that its budget was 130 million dollars, but the critics did not give it a good rating. To all this we must add that the experience made Jaden lose trust in his father.

After Earth follows the story of a father and son in a dystopian future where Earth has been abandoned and humans have gone to live on other planets. On a trip to our old planet, the protagonists’ ship crashes and together they must collaborate to face the dangers that now lie in wait for the Earth.

In a 2015 interview with EsquireWill Smith described After Earth What “the most painful failure” of his career.





in his memories Willthe actor elaborated a little more on how his son experienced such failure and that impacted their relationship. “After Earth It was an abysmal box office and critical flop and worst of all, Jaden was the one who took the hit”, bill. “The fans and the press were very cruel. They said and published things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had done everything I had told him to do, and I had instructed him to do it and trained him for the worst public attack I would never experience.”

The emancipation of Jaden Smith

All of this led to Jaden asking for the emancipation from his parents, something Will referred to as a “joke” in 2013, but which was not:

At 15, when Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor, my heart broke. She finally decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids. […] We never talked about it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt cheated and lost confidence in my leadership

The issue of emancipation was publicly discussed again in 2018 during an episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett’s talk show. “At 15 years old, Jaden, I remember that day a lot, it’s probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you said to me, ‘Mom, I have to go to live my life. I remember thinking, totally devastated, I thought, ‘She’s right. It’s the moment. He is 15 years old. It’s time for her to leave the house.”

Currently, Will Smith has disappeared from the public eye. The actor is no longer active on Instagram and his latest post is an apology to Rock and the Hollywood Film Academy for the smack he gave the comedian. The consequences of the attack became known about a week later: The actor has Banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Before that, he resigned from his position at the Academy.

