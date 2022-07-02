Where do millionaires like Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos vacation? – The financial

Summer holidays are here, which means the chance to rest and recharge your batteries. Have you asked yourself,how billionaires spend their summer vacations?

Beyond going to a beach, staying in a hotel and visiting tourist sites, tycoons like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg take the concept of vacations to another level. This thanks to its properties, which range from luxurious houses and private land to entire islands.

Some of them have told how they live their vacations. For example, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he likes surfing, while Apple CEO Tim Cook likes surfing. walk through parks and disconnect from the world.

Next we tell you how is it that tycoons live their summer vacations:

mark zuckerberg

The CEO of Meta has spent his vacations in two of his properties. The first is a huge house on Kauai, an island located in Hawaii. Acquired since 2014, this property has grown over the years, as Zuckerberg has bought millions of square meters to extend it to 1,500 acres (more than 6 square kilometers).

in 2019 The Wall Street Journal reported that Mark Zuckerberg had bought a couple of properties in Lake Tahoe, in Nevada. This paradisiacal site has a huge lake that adjoins two houses bought for about 59 million dollars.

Those are the two options of the CEO of Meta to vacation. Even he has been seen in Lake Tahoe surfing with an American flag a 4th of july

Jeff Bezos

Bezos also likes to walk on the beaches of Hawaii. One of the businessman’s properties is located in the southern part of Maui, which is close to the southern part of the region towards an area of ​​lava fields.

In accordance with Pacific Business Newsthis domicile was acquired in the second half of 2021, and the new york post confirmed that the house was bought for 78 million dollars and has an area of ​​5.6 square kilometers.

And if what you want is to walk through other waters, Bezos acquired a 127-meter yacht in 2021 quite luxurious, according to Bloomberg Business Week.

Elon Musk

Unlike other tycoons, Elon Musk doesn’t usually go on vacationthis due to bad experiences and a workload imposed by himself in the management of his multiple companies.

In an interview with the podcast Recode DecodeElon Musk said that their weekly workload exceeded 100 hours. He has also mentioned that it does not seem appropriate that while companies face problems, the leader is on vacation.

He also admitted on television that he didn’t like to take vacations because the times that it has done it, SpaceX rockets have suffered accidents. What has left a negative background on vacations.

Tim Cook

Where can the CEO of Apple go on vacation? The leader of one of the world’s largest companies doesn’t splurge on such lavish purchases as Zuckerberg or Bezos. The Tim Cook thing is go “religiously” to national parks in the United States.

During an interview with the podcast Outsidethe man who has a net worth of almost 2 billion dollars said that every year visit some parksas if it were a ritual. During the interview she emphasized his fondness for these sites and his fondness for visiting them.

Richard Branson

The Virgin Group founder seems to be taking the holidays seriously. It has an entire island where it lives. We are talking about the British Isles, where he owns a paradise complex where he works, rests and does everything.

In accordance with TheDailyMail, this island was bought by Branson from the age of 27we are talking about that it was bought since 1977 for a sum of less than 200 thousand dollars.

This place It has all kinds of attractions and servicesas well as a privileged view of the sea and a unique detachment from reality.

Oracle’s founder also owns an island, although he has his land in the vicinity of Hawaii. The name of the place is Lana’i, and was acquired since 2012 for around 300 million dollars.

Larry Ellison has constantly worked the renovation of said place in order to make your property a tourist paradise, however, gradually removing people who lived there previously has generated inconvenience, according to information from Bloomberg.

Ellison is currently continuing the modifications on the Hawaiian Island, state that seems to be the favorite of billionaires to vacation and to invest in tourism.