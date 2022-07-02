What’s Behind Johnny Depp’s Cool, Relaxed, Beardless New Look? The change of look of Johnny Depp after the trial against Amber Heard | People | Entertainment

A few weeks after being victorious from the judgment for defamation against his ex-wife, johnny depp He decided to change his look, opting for a more relaxed style.

This is how he was seen with his new image at the Blues Festival in Helsinkiin Finlandwhen he went up to the stage together with the musician jeff beckwho is a friend of actor and with whom he is touring some cities of Europe.

Johnny Depp’s makeover

According to the TN web portal, in his most recent appearance on stage, the actor and musician showed his brand new face, from which he removed the beard and mustache that he had worn throughout the trial process against his ex-wife, the too actress Amber Heard.

As usual, he dressed in a rock style with a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a gray vest and beret, ripped black jeans and silver accessories.

This new air, which he combined with his loose and faded hair, caused many internet users to comment that the actor looks much more youthful.

“Johnny’s new look shocked the world! He looks young again?

“The Johnny Depp we all know is finally back. On Saturday he was at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland with a new look: shaved face, which gives him a more youthful appearance and with a smile”.

“I am very proud of Johnny Depp. He probably shaved off because he wanted a new look, a fresh start and his name is clean.”

Does Depp’s change have anything to do with his victory?

Much is being speculated that the actor’s new look is due to a way of closing a cycle, after living through a harsh legal process in which he sought to clear his name of the accusations of domestic violence what his ex-wife had done.

And despite the fact that, over the years, Johnny always changed his style, the actor looked a bit down during the first days of the trial.

However, as the legal complaint progressed, he gained confidence and that was reflected in his physical appearance.

People magazine recently quoted an anonymous source, who is someone close to the actor, as saying: “While Depp is relieved by the jury’s verdict, he’s not gloating…he just wants his career back.” (AND)

