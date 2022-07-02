What would Patriot from The Boys look like as Wolverine? An artist creates the most realistic fan art for us

With the Marvel multiverse open in Doctor Strange 2, we could see any actor as the new Wolverine, even an old MCU acquaintance.

Who will be Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A question that many UCM fans have been asking for quite some time.

Marvel Studios has a difficult decision deciding the successor of Hugh Jackman What Wolverine on the big screen. The Australian actor made a big mark after playing the character for almost 20 years, his last appearance as the Weapon X in the movie 2017, Loganmade it clear that despite the fact that the actor takes almost 30 cm from the Wolverine from the comics, he was born to play the role.

Fans have been discussing replacements for quite a while. jackman to be Wolverine. names like Jared KeesoTaron Egerton, Henry Cavill and even Keanu Reeves are often heard in discussions. Now, a digital artist seems to think that the actor who plays Patriot in The Boys, Antony Starr, would be a good fit.

The Instagram artist named @Spdrmnkyxxiii has created an incredible conceptual design in which he imagines the actor of Patriot What Wolverine. In the design, the artist gives the actor the classic blue and yellow suit worn by the member of the X-Men in the comics. She also gives him a hairstyle reminiscent of the one she wore. Hugh Jackmanwith which, without a doubt, fans of the films of the X Men they will feel familiar. The drawing also shows the Wolverine of Starr with a cigar in his mouth and bullet wounds all over his body, giving him a realistic touch that suits the work very well.

Chris Evans as Wolverine? The Russo brothers give their opinion

Recently, the directors of avengers:endgame, Brothers Russian, appeared on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, where they were asked what role they would give to Chris Evans if they could use any character from the multiverse Marvel, Joe Russo answered that Wolverine.

“Evans has incredible range and a great physique, and he’s really good at body control.” “He’s an amazing actor. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but he doesn’t look anything like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and calm, discreet. Chris is energetic, funny and charismatic and brings a lot of energy to the set. I would love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

How about Anthony Starr What Wolverine? Could it happen that we see Chris Evans What Logan? Do you have another actor in mind? You can send us your comments through our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can even join our group of Telegram and discuss it with more people.