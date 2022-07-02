What to see in Lake Como, a garden at the foot of the Alps

The best way to view the lake, a landscape that looks like something out of a painting, is directly from the water level, sailing along the western shore to nearby Cernobbio. This town located almost on the border with Switzerland has some of the most charming villages on the lake: the Villa Pizzobuilt between the XV and XVIII centuries; the Villa d’Este, where the current Grand Hotel is located, which in the 19th century became the residence of Princess Carolina of Brunswick; Y the Villa Erba, on Via Regina, a sumptuous work from the end of the 19th century. Cernobbio, moreover, is extremely pleasant for strolling through tree-lined streets, for savoring a cappuccino accompanied by a croissant or cornettoor to sit down for lunch in one of its charming restaurants.

In less than an hour of navigation you will reach the island of Comacina, an interesting stop to learn about the Roman past of the lake. Where ruins can now be seen, the first Christian basilicas were built on Roman mosaics in the 12th century. Guided tours are booked at the Antiquarium, a medieval building with a Gothic tower installed on the mainland, in Ossuccio. Between the colorfully painted fishermen’s houses, this town looks like a timeless painting: the small Romanesque church of San Giacomo, the Gothic tower and the white stone façade of the church of Santa María Magdalena and, opposite, the island.

The tour continues to Lenno, with its charming historic center, and a little further up to nearby Monte Ossino, where the medieval abbey of Acquafredda stands.

A short distance away awaits the splendid Villa Balbianello, an 18th-century mansion restored in the 1970s by the mountaineer Guido Monzino, who opened a museum dedicated to exploration and world cultures. The idyllic gardens alone are worth dedicating a day to. Celebrities such as actress Emily Blunt have celebrated their wedding here and scenes from Star Wars and James Bond have been filmed: Royal Casino.

Another great pleasure of Lake Como is its gastronomy based on fish. Among the most characteristic dishes we recommend the misultitt (fried smoked fish), pickled or fried carp, crispy bleaksthe Risotto with perch fillets and smoked trout. It is also worth escaping to the surrounding valleys to discover popular cuisine, with simple ingredients and tasty results, such as polenta gialla (corn flour dough) or free-range chickens and mushrooms. Everything of course Fatto at homeartisan, like salami and cheese. Going down to the area adjoining the milanese, you can taste Lombard specialties such as Cassoeulaa chicken and pork stew accompanied by a Chiaretto rosso-rubino wine from Bellagio.

Its banks have been a retreat for important personalities in the history of Italy –Garibaldi and Manzoni– and also of Europe –Lord Byron and Napoleon Bonaparte.

This gastronomic wealth is a luxury complement to the natural beauty of the lake, surrounded by mountains that exceed 2,000 meters and are home to ski resorts. It is not surprising, then, that its banks have been a retreat for important personalities in the history of Italy –Garibaldi and Manzoni, among others– and also of Europe –Lord Byron and Napoleon Bonaparte–, as well as the place where Benito Mussolini was captured, while trying to leave the country helped by the Germans; a day later he was assassinated in the Tremezzo area at the hands of partisans.

Nowadays, the most famous celebrities to the place are the soccer stars (Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham, Mourinho…) and the Hollywood actors Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and, the one that attracts the most curious, George Clooney. Based in Laglio since 2002, Clooney owns two adjoining properties, Villa Oleandra and Villa Margherita, on the west bank, whose gardens and interiors appear in the film Ocean’s Twelve.

In half an hour, the boat reaches the town of Tremezzo, where asparagus and olive trees are grown along the riverbank, producing excellent oil. Here it is the Villa Carlotta, an example of Lombard Baroque, which houses works by Antonio Canova, the most important sculptor of Italian neoclassicismand a botanical garden in which more than 150 species of azaleas flourish.

The beautiful Bellagio is located on the other shore, ten minutes from Tremezzo. It is the only place from which it is possible to see all three “branches” of Lake Como. Bellagio not only seduces with its views, it also boasts the elegant Villa Melzi.

Azaleas, rhododendrons, oaks, cypresses and even sequoias coexist in perfect balance here.

In the 19th century, its gardens served as an escape for the romantic writer Stendhal and as a musical inspiration for Liszt, who in the presence of the statue of Dante and Beatrice composed his piano sonatas. Azaleas, rhododendrons, oaks, cypresses and even sequoias coexist in perfect balance here. At the top of Bellagio, the Villa Serbelloni, offers the best panoramic view. With its Italian garden, this complex currently belongs to the Rockefeller Foundation of New York, which has transformed it into a convention center.

The last days on Lake Como should be spent in beautiful Varenna. This small town is famous for hosting a park with neoclassical temples, surrounded by tropical plants and magnolias, as well as for the Villa Monastero. But what makes Varenna a place to remember is the sight of the sun setting over the lake, turning the waters from orange to red.

MORE INFORMATION

Documents: ID or passport.

Languages: Italian.

Euro coin.

How to get there and get around: Milan is the city with the closest international airport to Lake Como. From there, the fastest way is on board the Malpensa Express train, which takes you from the terminal to Saronno where you make the change to Como (duration, 1h 23min) . Another option is to go first to the central station of Milan and there take a train to Como. The main towns on the lake are connected by train, bus and boat. The “Cyclovia” of the lakes connects the Maggiore and the Como. A network of funiculars reaches the mountainous areas that surround the lake.

Lake Como Tourism

Italy Tourism