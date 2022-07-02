What Happened to Óscar Jaenada: From Winning Goyas to Getting a Job Only in America – CINEMABLEND

In the early 2000s it was one of the predominant players in the Spanish industry. Tonight you can see ‘November’ on La 2, one of his most outstanding films.

At the beginning of the 2000s, Óscar Jaenada participated in some very notable titles of the Spanish industry, such as Shrimp either November, which you can see today on La 1 at 10:35 p.m.. Both productions earned him a Goya nomination and he won the statuette for his role as the gypsy singer. He was one of our most valued actors and then he disappeared. For a long time, his activity was in America. As he himself said in an interview with The country, in Spain they did not offer him jobs. However, in recent years the trend is changing.

“I still don’t work here in Spain”recognized the actor in an interview in icon in 2019, directly pointing to his way of speaking -very explicit and direct- as the main reason. “I have all the awards here, so why is it? Well, I suppose it must be for something. But I am lucky not to have remained with my arms crossed and to have looked for a life in other markets“. Those other markets are countries like Mexico or the United States.

In his filmography we find international names such as Steven Soderbergh -he worked with him in Che: Guerilla-, Robert de Niro -with whom he was in Stone hands– or Johnny Depp -thanks to Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides-. He has also collaborated with Sylvester Stallone on Rambo: Last Blood and has participated in Chaos Walkingstarring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, but in both productions her work was cut from the final cut.

Óscar Jaenada in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’.



Beginnings from scratch: on the street and without a peseta in his pocket

When Óscar Jaenada arrived in Madrid to become an actor, he did so with 6,000 pesetas in his pocket, as he tells The country. In his first days in the capital, he had to pay a photographer to take some pictures of him, which took part of his money, and a few nights in a hostel they kept the rest, leaving him completely empty. This led him to sleep on a bench in Ortega y Gasset until a friend welcomed him into her house.

He worked as a waiter at the Hard Rock Cafe and was discovered there. Casting director Luis San Narciso saw him and encouraged him to send him his resume. Thus he began a career that has led him to try all clubs and formats and that, unexpectedly, has sent him to the other side of the pond to continue with his passion. It is a story that, curiously, fits very well with his character in November.

In the Achero Mañas film that is broadcast today on La 1 -and that you can also see on FlixOlé- he plays an idealistic young man who wants to change the world through theater and has no problem going through all kinds of hardships to achieve it. He begins to do performances on the street to raise awareness among the people who pass in front of them through very provocative works of social denunciation.

The ‘streaming’, a new opportunity

When Jaenada explained to The country who in Spain had difficulties finding work in his native country, had just started an interesting path in the world of streaming that has led him to change the situation a bit. The actor had signed for hernan, Mexican Amazon Prime Video series that narrates the conquest of Mexico in the 16th century. Fiction had a huge reception in Mexico and other American countries. It marked the beginning of a career in VOD that has led him to sign for titles such as movies extreme (Netflix) and Awareness (Prime Video), and the Apple TV+ series MidnightFamily.

His incorporation in the second season of Operation Black Tide, from Amazon. The series was starring Álex González in its first installment, but now it will be led by Jorge López (Elite). Some are Mexican productions, others Spanish, but it can be said that the curse that could have been in Spain has been broken.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter