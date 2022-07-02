Trick to record WhatsApp calls on Android and iOS

The application of WhatsApp, is one of the most used among Mexicans, and many do not know how to take full advantage of the functions it offers. Between exchanging photos, videos, and files, making calls, video calls, and sharing information with family, friends, and in the case of business clients.

A function that many would like to learn is how to record calls on whatsapp, this for users who use the application continuously. Conversations through the app have become very popular because you only need an internet connection to carry them out. And with this trick you can save them correctly. Here we tell you how to do it following a few simple steps.

How to record the calls you receive by WhatsApp?

To do this, you must first download a non-WhatsApp application so you must take into account how much memory you have on your device and the dangers of extensions to the app.

Among all the extensions to record calls, Call Recorder is undoubtedly the most recommended. Well, in addition to being functional, it’s also practical because you only need that app to be able to enjoy the functions it offers and it’s compatible with Android phones.

Record calls from an iPhone

If you have a phone with iOS operating system, it has the function of recording calls included in the same device. You just have to follow the following steps:

Make sure that the phone has the microphone and the audio activated so that the call is recorded correctly

When answering the call in the settings or call configuration part you can activate this function.

As soon as you finish the call, the recording of it will be saved in the audio files and you will be able to listen to it whenever you want.

In this way you can use this function to record calls from WhatsApp just by activating the app to record audio on your cell phone without the need to download extra extensions and without the other person noticing.

