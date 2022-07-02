trailer with Nicole Kidman and Bardem

Trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos‘, the long-awaited new film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin with Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem of protagonists and that will focus on the weeks of production of ‘i love you lucy‘, the CBS series with which Lucille Ball became the biggest American television star of the 50s.

jake lacy, J K Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Halle Y Alia Shawcat complete the cast of this Amazon Studios production that has a release date of December 21 on Prime Video.

This is the official synopsis of ‘Being the Ricardos‘:

“Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by serious personal accusations, political smears and cultural taboos in the behind-the-scenes drama Being The Ricardos, from Oscar-winning writer-director Aaron Sorkin. Through an eye-opening look at the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes the viewer into the writers’ room and soundstage as it shows what happens to Ball and Arnaz behind closed doors in a critical week. during the production of his groundbreaking sitcom, “I Love Lucy”“.

Amazon-Prime

Ricardo Rosado

Son of Spielberg, acolyte of Lynch and lookalike of Shinji Ikari.

