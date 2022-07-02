Top Gun: Maverick Is Now Tom Cruise’s Highest-Grossing Movie

“Top Gun: Maverick” became the highest-grossing film of his entire career. Tom Cruise in America so far.

This thanks to the fact that he has already amassed more than 290 million dollars in just two weeks from the day of its premiere.

Top Gun: Maverick the highest grossing movie

After a spectacular premiere that raised 120 million dollars in its first weekend, The public’s interest in the action film did not stop because in its second weekend in theaters it entered more than 90 million, an audience retention that not even Marvel could achieve in its most recent releases.

Before “Top Gun: Maverick” the most Cruise’s lucrative career in the North American country was “War of the Worlds“, which grossed 234 million in 2005, when the context was much more conducive to the business of cinemas.

The Top Gun Formula

There are three reasons that explain the good performance of the film: it was presented in style at the Cannes Film Festival, received rave reviews and had a date de strategic premiere.

I mean, this happened over the weekend that The United States celebrated the ‘Memorial Day’which had Monday as a public holiday throughout the country.

Thus, in just four days, the study Paramount+ managed to recover its investment of more than 170 million in the tape, led by architect Joseph Kosinski.

The sequel has arrived 36 years after the premiere of the original filmalso far exceeded the premiere of “Top Gun” in 1986, that only entered 8 million dollars in its first weekend, according to the records of the portal Box Office Mojo.

“I saw the first film when I was a child, 12 years old, and I was very impressed with Tony Scott’s style, but I also knew that I had to make it my own. That I had to take the story into the future and not look back,” he said. Kosinski.

The rest of the weekend’s U.S. box office was competing with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” “The Bad Guys” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

surely see whate Tom Cruise brought the protagonist back to life in Top Gun: Maverickreminded us why it was selected more than 30 years in this role.