Tom Hanks or a goodism full of bitterness

There are many ways to tell a story. As many as characters, points of view and subjectivities come into play. The ideal, precisely, is that all these elements come together to enrich the same story.. The more complete, the more interesting. That’s why it’s nice to come across such clever films, with so many layers, like ‘An Extraordinary Friend’, by the American director Marielle Heller. Released in 2020, it is one of those apparently unpretentious titles that hides a studied complexity; a work that, under its appearance of a minor film, hides one of those productions that are winning over the years, ‘slow fire’.

There are many ways to tell a story and that of ‘An extraordinary friend’ chooses to narrate that of its protagonist (beloved children’s TV host Fred Rogers, brought to life in the film Tom Hanks) through the skeptical eyes of another character, disenchanted and cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel (Mathew Rhys). So much so that the main role (that of Hanks) becomes a secondary character in this film. He seems like a contradiction, yes, but, in reality, he is just a game of mirrors. Although Hanks’ character appears on screen for less than half of the film, he is ‘spiritually’ present from the first minute (that nice start in which he sings ‘Do you want to be my neighbor?’) until the scene in which the lights on the set go out and the film ends.

‘An extraordinary friend’, in fact, is a biopic, a biographical film about Fred Rogers inspired by a true story, that of the article commissioned from a journalist in crisis (work and personal) about the TV host loved by so many generations of Americans, one of those people that the poet Antonio Machado would define as, “in the good sense of the word, good”. But the journalist, in his ‘fight’ with the world, will suspect that he is not a clean wheat… until, in his first face-to-face, he ends up totally misplaced by his kindness and his interest in helping others.

At times, the spirit of Frank Capra, (1897-1991) the director of wonderful films such as ‘Live as you want’ (1938), ‘Juan Nobody’ (1941) or ‘How beautiful it is to live’ (1946), the quintessence of ‘goodness’, seems to take over the film. But don’t be fooled. In the apparent happy ending of ‘An Extraordinary Friend’, bitterness, disenchantment, pain, that residue that is so current, shines through. Here there is no morality or interest in sweetening a reality which is not always rosy.

In this sense, the film Heller bravely talks about emotions and not being ashamed of them. “You can always do something with the anger you feel inside,” says Fred Rogers. He talks about how helping others can be an escape route to save oneself. He talks about frustrations, traumas, a grudge accumulated in the past that prevents being happy in the present. He talks about something as simple and sometimes as difficult as listening and caring for others.

The story is set in 1998, on the eve of a promising new millennium full of hope (there were three years left before the global ‘shock’ that would be the attack on the Twin Towers in New York), a new beginning in which Lloyd Vogel still has an opportunity to heal his wounds, open himself to life without harshness, be a good father by forgiving the abandonment of his… The film’s formal and cinematographic simplicity contrasts with the complexity of the wide emotional spectrum that ‘An Extraordinary Friend’ includes.

The script (signed by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster on the article written by the real journalist of this story, Tom Junod) is a true marvel. linking different perspectives and points of view, playing with imaginary resources or realism, always calling the viewer from you. Because it’s the one sitting in the chair that Tom Hanks’ character is talking to. Those long shots in which he looks directly at the camera (it is one of his most hypnotic performances) pulverize the barrier between fiction and viewers. Does it make us notice journalist Lloyd Vogel’s story or our own? Again, many reflections bounce off this set of mirrors. There are many ways to tell a story and sometimes others serve to more accurately portray your own.

‘An extraordinary friend’ is shot without great effects (only that nod to what is real, what television program, what dream, what fiction) and under the total absence of baroque and choreographed camera movements, But there is an undeniable elegance and delicacy in the film. Heller consciously opts for a contained style, invisible, but with a long emotional reach. There are many ways to tell a story and this is just one example of what you can enjoy when narrated in such an original way.