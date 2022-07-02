Tom Cruise turns 60 toasting the success of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise arrives at 60 years this sunday like one of the most influential people in the American film industrywith which the actor maintains a love-hate relationship as he walks his eternal youth endorsed with the success of “Top Gun: Maverick“, his last premiere.

Cruise (Siracusa, New York 1962) enters the selective list of “young” Hollywood sixty-year-old actors toasting to a collection of 1,006 million dollars in its first month since the premiere of this film worldwide, and with notable reviews, thus confirming its alias as a box office actor.

Like many other colleagues in the profession, Cruise began by serving breakfast and cleaning tables, but with 19 years old he was given a small role in the film “Endless Love” (1981) by Franco Zeffirelli, in which the leading role was monopolized by the female star of the moment, Brooke Shields, with whom years later he had a confrontation as a result of the actor’s involvement with Scientology.

Cruise joined in 1990 to this church, considered a sect in several countries, years after leaving the Catholic seminary in Cincinnati where he entered at the age of 14 with the intention of becoming a Franciscan monk.

It was “Risky Business” (1983) by Paul Brickman, the film that allowed him to conquer the young female audience of the 80s. “the color of money“, by Martin Scorsese, together with the iconic and already mature Paul Newman and, above all, “top gun” by Tony Scott, both from 1986, consolidated his fame and pigeonholed him in action movies.

In this type of role, it is worth noting the six times he has played Ethan Hunt, the main character of the saga “Mission Impossible“, pending two other premieres scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

But he has stepped out of this action hero role in titles like “rain man” (1988) or “Eyes wide shut“, Stanley Kubrick’s posthumous film (1999), “born on the 4th of july” (1989), “Jerry Maguire” (1996) or “Magnolia” (1999).

The Oscar resists him

The last three led the American to parade down the red carpet of the Oscar awardsbut on all occasions the statuette was denied.

Though he did win the Golden Globe by them, on May 10, 2021 returned these three awards in protest of accusations of racism and sexism towards the association that grants them.

To these awards must be added the People’s Choice Award as Favorite Movie Actor in 1990 and 1994, and on the other side of the scale, two awards Razzie as worst actor for “Interview with the vampire” (1994) and “The mummy” (2017).

For various reasons, the actor and producer has also had a relationship with Spanish cinema. Fascinated by the work of Alejandro Amenabarproduced his film “The others” (2001) sharing co-production with the filmmaker José Luis Cuerda. His condition, that the main character be played by his then wife, the Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

His partners: Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz or Katie Holmes

Cuerda remembered Cruise in his memoirs and in different interviews, his professionalism and seriousness with the work, but also his careful handling skills. That same year, 2001, she produced and performed alongside Penelope Cruz “Vanilla Sky“, an adaptation of the script for “Open your eyes” written by Amenábar himself and Mateo Gil.

From that shoot came a romance between Cruise and Cruz that would last until 2004. A year later, the actor declared his love for the actress. Katie Holmes, with whom he had filmed “Mission Impossible 3” and months later he married her. Previously he had already shared marriage and divorce with the also actresses mimi rogers (1987-1990) and Kidman (1990-2001).

With 45 movies premiered in his little more than four decades of profession, Tom Cruise is the third richest actor in the worldas listed by Forbes magazine, with a net worth of 570 million dollars in 2020. He is also one of the most influential and box office winners in the film industry of all time, and he adds up and continues, pending future releases and projects.