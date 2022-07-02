Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday. What is the secret of his success?

Tom Cruise turns 60 tomorrow, Sunday, July 3, as one of the most influential people in the American film industry.

In this film industry, the actor maintains a love-hate relationship and walks his eternal youth endorsed with the hit Top Gun: Maverick, his latest release.

Cruise enters the selective list of “young” actors in their sixties in Hollywood toasting to a gross of $1.006 million in its first month since the film’s sequel was released worldwide.

Where was he born?, the origins of Tom Cruise

He was born on August 3, 1962 in Syracuse, New York, son of an electronic engineer and a teacher, Tom Cruise is the only boy of four children.

He never got along with his authoritarian father and even said in an interview that he was “a thug and a coward.” In addition to that, suffered the cruelty of bullying at schoolwith frequent episodes of physical and psychological abuse from their peers.

I was trying to deal with it all fighting his dyslexia at the same time -the inability to identify, understand and reproduce written symbols-, which caused him serious difficulties in his studies.

At the age of 14, he became a troubled boy, who was reprimanded for drunk driving and arrested when he tried to steal a motorcycle. Few years later, in New Jersey, he began his acting studies and attended various castings while working as a waiter.

Tom Cruise, from waiter to movie actor

Like many other colleagues, Cruise started serving breakfast and cleaning tables but at the age of 19 he was given a small role in Franco Zeffirelli’s film “Endless Love” (1981), which starred the female star of the moment, Brooke Shields.

It was “Risky Business” (1983) by Paul Brickman the tape that allowed him to conquer the young female audience of the 80s.

“The Color of Money”, by Martin Scorsese, together with the iconic and already mature Paul Newman and, above all, “Top Gun” by Tony Scott, both from 1986, They consolidated his fame and pigeonholed him in action movies.

The cinematographic consolidation of Tom Cruise

On six occasions Tom Cruise played Ethan Hunt, the main character in the “Mission Impossible” sagapending two other premieres scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

But yes he got out of that role of action hero in titles such as “Rain Man” (1988) or “Eyes wide shut”, Stanley Kubrick’s posthumous film (1999), “Born on the 4th of July” (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996) or “Magnolia” (1999) .

The last three led the famous American to parade down the red carpet of the Oscar awards, but on all occasions he was denied the statuette.

Tom Cruise and his partners in real life

As befits any star in the Hollywood firmament, the intimate life of this actor is more public than private. In May 1987 married his first wife, Mimi Rogersfrom which he divorced in January 1990.

He reoffended with Nicole Kidman, with whom he was married for 10 years and they adopted a girl and a boy. For a long time they were considered a stable couple, but in February 2001 the actor filed for divorce, the same year he was related to the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, a relationship that he ended in 2004.

In June 2005, Cruise declared that he would marry again, after meeting fellow actress Katie Holmes, 17 years younger than him and whom he met while searching for a female co-star for his film “Mission Impossible III”.

A few months later they got engaged in Paris. Before getting married they had their first biological daughter, Suri, who was born on April 18, 2006 and seven months later they were married by the rite of the Church of Scientology, in the Odescalchi castle, near Rome. In 2012, and after five years of marriage, they divorced.

Tom Cruise and his controversy with Scientology

Tom Cruise is one of the most important and prominent members within the Church of Scientology. For decades she has been the face of this controversial sect, of which other famous characters are part, such as John Travoltay, from which others have come out making harsh criticism against her, such as the director Paul Haggiso, the actress, and Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes. .

Ron Miscavige, father of the current leader of the sect, David Miscavige, told a few years ago in his memoirs the details of how the actor came to Scientology.

The Church of Scientology was founded in 1953 in New Jersey by L. Ron Hubbard, but its great media boost came in recent decades, thanks to the incorporation of familiar faces, especially that of Tom Cruise. Both began a great friendship in the decade of the 90s.

