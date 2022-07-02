Three Scenes From The Marvel World That Were Cut And Why

Each scene in the movies of Marvel It has a fundamental meaning in history. Therefore, many moments had to be cut from the original cuts and never got a chance to make it to the big screen.

Over time, viewers had the opportunity to see these scenes because they were leaked through the internet or even because they were part of the extended versions that came to the platform. Disney+.

On this occasion, we have chosen three scenes that were deleted of Marvel Cinematic Universe And they were excellent too. However, there is a reason why they did not come to light and we will reveal it to you below.

Many Marvel movies feature multiple deleted scenes.

The scenes that were deleted from the Marvel movies

Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of great moments, and many of them come from Avengers: Endgame. He not only gave us an epic fight against Thanos, but he also made us cry a flood of tears with the death of Tony Stark.

When the film reached the catalog of Disney+showed us a deleted scene which was not part of the cut that was broadcast on the big screen. There you can see Katherine Langford as Morgan, Tony’s daughter. They both meet in a place that seems to be the world of the Soul Stone.

Although the encounter lasts a few minutes, it serves so that the character of Robert Downey Jr See that your sacrifice was worth it. However, this scene did not make it to theaters because russo brothers they felt it would confuse the public. Let’s remember that we only met Morgan’s character when she was a girl, we had never seen her as a teenager / adult.

avengers

Though avengers (2012) featured a cameo from Stan Lee, the truth is that there is another participation of the famous writer. However, it is about other deleted scenes that were not part of the big screen. This scene is characterized by trying to give more depth to the character of Captain America, a man who comes from the past and who finds it very difficult to adapt to the present.

Between nostalgia, we saw how the character of Chris Evans It is located in an outdoor cafe, which is located right next to Grand Central Station and the Stark Tower. While he is drawing, he exchanges a few words with Stan Lee.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

For a long time, donald glover carried out a campaign to be able to put himself in the shoes of Miles Morales. Although he did not achieve his goal 100%, since he gave life to another character; his presence in the world Marvel became one of the many deleted scenes of the franchise.

Donald Glover’s involvement in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actor appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was in charge of bringing Aaron Davis to life. Said character is known as the villainous Prowler and uncle of Miles Morales. Had this scene been part of the final cut of the film, it would have confirmed the character’s presence in the canon of the film. MCU.

