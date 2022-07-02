Thor’s children shine on the red carpet with their father: that’s how big Chris Hemsworth’s children are

02 Jul 2022 – 4:00 p.m.



With the whole family. This is how Chris Hemsworth went to the premiere of his new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. What most caught the attention of the moment is how big his children are, the twins Tristan and Sasha, who captured all eyes.

Hemsworth or Thor, as all his fans know him, is very excited about what lies ahead in his career after the premiere of Marvel’s new cinematographic jewel, which is why he decided to join the celebration with his entire family group.

This is how Thor’s children are: big and stylish

At the film’s premiere in Sydney, Australia, the famous actor posed with the twins; his wife, Elsa Pataky, his father, Craig Hemsworth; his brother Luke and also his wife.

In the midst of the commotion for the film and the anecdotes that are lived on the red carpet, all eyes and cameras were focused on the twins who are already eight years old. The children inherited many traits from their father, but without a doubt each one has a very marked personality.

According to his mother, Sasha is quite calm and of the two he is the most affectionate; while Tristan is the more independent of the two, reviews Hola magazine.

In the graphics captured during the red carpet, the twins can be seen quite elegantly dressed. One has long hair and the other short, as they hold on to their father, the famous actor.

The children seemed very comfortable on camera and even smiled for the charts. Thor also looked dashing and quite excited.

In California, the actor also attended the premiere of the film with his family, with this he shows the ties he has with his loved ones and how important it is for him to have them present in special moments.

