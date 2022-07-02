‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Christian Bale is the best Marvel villain according to audience tests

There is less than a month left for the highly anticipated premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the saga of the god of thunder, and the hype of the fans is only increasing. Now, both the director, Taika Waititi, as well as Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, have appeared in an interview for Fandango in a video posted by one of their reporters, Erik Davis. The three celebrities have spoken in particular about Gorr, the Butcher God, the villain of the film played by Christian Bale. Regarding the test passes that are being carried out, Waititi claims that Bale’s character has been the highest rated of all the Marvel villains by those who have already seen the film.

Waititi hasn’t been shy about praising Bale’s Butcher God. The also director of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ has stated that hat is “the most attractive villain they’ve ever had. He has also passed the tests above any other Marvel villain”. Hemsworth, for his part, added that it is a character “complex” and with which you can “empathize”. “Nuance, complexity, depth. Kind of a weirdness that I haven’t seen on the page or with any kind of classic villain. The fact that you find yourself empathizing, or asking yourself the questions they ask, or the ideas they bring up. It’s not just a standard kind of evil”explains the actor. “Sometimes you end up supporting them”Thompson adds.

The film has also been written by Waititi himself from a story by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In addition to Hemsworth, Thompson and Bale, The cast is completed by Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (Mighty Thor), Chris Pratt as Starlord, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket and Vin Diesel. like Groot’s voice. Jaimie Alexander, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn and Luke Hemsworth also appear.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios has released a new promotional trailer to announce the movie’s ticket sales. In the video we can see some scenes that we have already seen in the previous trailer, such as Valkyrie and Thor fighting against Gorr. However, we have a brief extra second in which Thor attacks Gorr and the stage changes from black and white to a light and lightning show.

Poster for Dolby Cinema

And that’s not all, Marvel has also released seven new posters featuring the characters of Thor, Jane Foster, Gorr, Korg, Valkyrie, Zeus… and even Thor’s mystical goats., as well as four exclusive posters for different film formats (IMAX, RealD 3D…). All the individual posters have different characteristic elements and colours, with Gorr’s being the darkest of all, of course.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.