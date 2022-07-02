This was the LAST wish that Fernando del Solar left to his family and wife | VIDEO

Mexican television is in mourning after the departure of Ferdinand Solarwho unfortunately died at the age of 49 due to complications from pneumonia, however, although the famous driver had been battling serious health problems for several years and had always been a winner, he was already prepared for his death, since for some time he had list your last willwhich let to its family Y wife.

It should be remembered that it was in 2012 when Fer He announced on the ‘Venga la Alegría’ program that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in white blood cells. For years, the presenter struggled with this disease and had three crises that took him to the hospital, and he even went into a coma.

Despite this, since his body was seen to be very thin and emaciated, he always showed a desire to live due to the love for his family, mainly his sons and your recent wifeAnna Ferro, with whom after several years of relationship they finally married a few weeks ago.

Given this great appreciation that he had for his sons Y wife, Fernando del Solar He was aware that his health condition could relapse at any time, so he left his last will when the time will come to leave.

What was the last wish that Fernando del Solar left to his family and wife? | VIDEO

In an interview with the program ‘Sale el Sol’, Fernando del Solar confessed that in 2018 he signed and left his last will a family Y wifewhich was related to what he wanted them to do in case he had serious health problems again and was connected to artificial life.

“It is a letter where one clarifies, in the use of his faculties, that in case of keeping yourself alive by mechanical or artificial means, you ask, being aware and being well, that they disconnect you, that you do not want to live like this; yes, that they help you starting, but no longer being connected… I had already been through a similar situation and I would not have liked to be in a coma or unconscious for years and have the whole family pending”, revealed Fer.

“As I had already accepted death and embraced it, I said: ‘If this happens to me, it is written on paper and no one has to be held responsible because it is already my decision and it is my will; let me fly. Somehow way that takes the pressure, tension and weight off the whole family, you leave peace of mind”he added.

It is worth mentioning that another last will after the dreaded day came Fernando del Solar died, because at a press conference, his wife Anna Ferro mentioned where the driver wanted his remains to rest, assuring that it would be in Mexico.

“He really grew up here, he has been in Mexico for more years than in Argentina and here he made his career, here he began, here he expanded, here he met his greatest people,” Anna commented.

“(Fer wanted) that he be cremated, that he watch over him for a few days, because he had the belief that he could visit everyone to say goodbye. That he did not cremate him immediately and what he asked for is being fulfilled“, communicated his wife.