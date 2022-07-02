This is Minecraft Legends, the new great Mojang game that you should not underestimate

When making forecasts Xbox & Bethesda Showcase which was held this afternoon, I began to review Microsoft’s first party studios to see which games could appear with a special trailer. And if I’m honest, I had completely ignored Mojangthe developer responsible for Minecraft. And what a mistake mine was, since today they announced a new game that looks very interesting.

It was recently rumored the existence of a ‘Minecraft RTS’ which would be in a fairly advanced state of development. The truth is that I am not sure if we are talking about the same game, but this time it is the turn of Minecraft Legends. This completely new title will offer a ‘different’ experience but will maintain all the essence of the world of blocks that millions of people like so much.

What is Minecraft Legends?

We are facing a game combines action with real-time strategy✅

will come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch ❗

Blackbird Interactive (Hardspace: Shipbreaker) is co-developing the game with Mojang

I could say that its visual section is ‘classic’, since it presents an aesthetic almost identical to that of the original game

Users must explore a world that is both familiar and mysterious, made up of various biomes full of life, in which some beings appear who want to corrupt the Overworld

Form alliances and plan sieges to enemy bases will be the two keys to the playable section

At the moment we do not have a specific release date (only that it comes out next year), so it is intuited that we will still have to wait until 2023 to find out more about it. Minecraft Legends. What did you think of the game?