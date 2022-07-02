This is how Tom Cruise became the billion dollar man

In one of the first scenes of Top Gun: MaverickTom Cruise’s character, Captain Pete Maverick Mitchellthe daring fighter pilot of the top gun original from 1986, he returns to appear before the public when a superior calls him to the task for disobeying orders. The end is near, Rear Admiral Chester Hammer Cain (Ed Harris) tells the renegade fighter pilot; men like him will soon be extinct. Perhaps so, sir, replies Maverick. But not today.

While the phrase referred to human fighter pilots overtaken by new technology, it parallels Cruise’s own life perfectly. Cruise, one of the last Hollywood stars, has managed to maintain a long career in a changing industry.

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in Cannes

Now, At 59, the actor has broken several records. With a domestic gross of $520.8 million and an international gross of $486.1 million, his Top Gun: Maverick Not only has it become the highest-grossing film of the year, hitting $1 billion on Sunday, June 26, but it has also become the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career, dethroning Cruise. Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

An even bigger milestone: Cruise has now received over a billion dollars in all-time earnings from dozens of movies during his career. nearly four decades that essentially began in 1983 with his breakout role in Risky Business.

Often Cruise is referred to as one of the last true Hollywood movie stars. That’s due not only to his enduring star power, but also in no small part to the deal he has with Paramount Pictures for Maverick.

He was reportedly paid $12.5 million upfront, on top of 10% of the so-called first dollar gross, the Hollywood term for a portion of the revenue raised by the studio, which includes about half of the tickets sold at the studio. theaters, plus revenue from rights to broadcast the movie everywhere (from broadcast services and airlines, to television networks around the world).

In a world in which rapidly shrinking cinematic spaces rapidly move toward the streaming, Cruise deal is an anomaly amidst the most typical big down payment for single-player movies. streamingor smaller final payments that are paid after the studio recoups the budget from a theatrical release.

Thanks to Maverick’s record box office, the actor has already pocketed more than 50 million dollars. If the pace continues for Maverick, it will also set an annual earnings record for Cruise, who first appeared on the Forbes list of highest-paid artists in 1986, the year it was released. top gun.

That year, he appeared in the 30th position in the ranking with earnings estimated at 5 million dollars after deducting the fees paid to his agent, manager and legal representation. The original received mixed reviews, but it grossed more than $357 million worldwide and helped propel Cruise to leading man status.

It was a fixture in the entertainment ratings for the next three decades, peaking at number 9 in 2012, the year in which it earned approximately $75 million from the launches of Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol Y jack reacheranother action hit that he starred in.

The two films had global ticket sales of $911 million, with Mission Impossible grossing $694 million. Until this year’s sequel, his highest-grossing film was Mission: Impossible – Fallout 2018, which had global ticket sales of $787 million.

Tom Cruise in Cannes this year

Forbes estimates that Cruise will likely raise more than $100 million in total from Maverick, based on our estimates of additional revenue to come from other sources such as airlines, broadcast and television networks. That would set a new record for taking an actor out of a single movie, beating Will Smith’s pay of Men In Black 3.

Cruise, who has stirred controversy as a notable member of the Church of Scientology and has been divorced three times, has likely spent a lot of his career earnings, but he’ll get another chance to make up for some of that next year, when the movie premieres. the seventh and penultimate film of the saga: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part 1.