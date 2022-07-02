This is how it has remained in force in Hollywood

Tom Cruise he is one of the actors who seems to never age; however, the years go by and this Sunday, July 3, he will celebrate his birthday number 60 with a long and prestigious Hollywood career.

Thus, the “young” sixty-year-old has developed in this industry for almost 40 years, accumulating in his experience more than 40 films, the most recent of which ‘Top Gun: Maverick’with which it endorses its success and continues to be valid.

Which has been gained little by little, because Tom Cruise comes from a modest family, being the son of an electronic engineer and a teacher, with four other siblings.

In this way, at the age of 19 he began cleaning tables and going to castings, which opened the doors for him to participate in the film ‘Endless Love’by Franco Zeffirelli, in which he starred with Brooke Shields, who was the star of the moment.

Learn more: Tom Cruise continues in a big way: now they release a trailer for the new ‘Mission Impossible’ tape

However, ‘Risky Business’ by Paul Brickman was the film that allowed him to win over the young audience and later hits came such as ‘El color del diner’, by Martin Scorsese and, above all, ‘Top Gun’ by Tony Scott, according to the EFE news agency.

With which he would consolidate his fame and he would begin to make action films part of it, with his maxim of interpreting the scenes himself and minimizing the use of doubles.

Which can be seen in the six times he played Ethan Hunt, the main character of the saga. ‘Mission Impossible’in ‘The Last Samurai’ and ‘Previous Sentence’.

Despite this, he also ventured into other genres leaving aside the bullets, chase scenes, aircraft maneuvers and explosions with tapes like ‘Rain Man’; ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ posthumous film by Stanley Kubrick; and ‘Born on July 4’, according to EFE.

Thus, with this one, ‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Magnolia’, he managed to win the golden globe for them, thus forging an enviable career, as even his most recent film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a success at the box office. And if that wasn’t enough, she received the Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

It will be with all this trajectory that he has formed over almost 40 years, being considered one of the richest actors by Forbes magazine and influential in the film industry, that he will celebrate his 60 years.