This is how handsome Harrison Ford looked in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981

41 years passed Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark. On June 12, 1981, what would begin the saga was premiered, starring the iconic archaeologist and university professor, played by the talented and handsome actor, Harrison Ford. This is what she looked like back then.

Remember that premiere in the United States of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Without a doubt, that film marked the first collaboration between the filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to later transcend as the beginning of one of the most popular franchises in the history of cinema.

The captivating plot of its first installment, which later gave way to four more, gave Harrison Ford a truly spectacular start to his international career. Although there was some mistrust of its success, Raiders of the Lost Ark received five statuettes and four nominations at the Oscars that year.

Finally, it ended up definitely winning over the industry and millions of viewers around the world.

This is what Harrison Ford looked like

Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, quickly, after its premiere, it became a worldwide blockbuster. She was acclaimed by the public and critics, to the point of establishing herself in popular culture as a new cinematographic hero.

Featuring an extraordinary cast, the film was defined by New York Times as “one of the most insanely funny, witty, and stylized American adventure movies of all time.”

For its part, Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) is currently 79 years old, but at that time I was 38 years old. His notoriety elevated him to international star level. That’s how he looked, young and talentedbecoming the actor who at that time collected the highest box office income in history.

Then, in 1998, after several more successes that followed, he was chosen, at 56, the sexiest man alive in the world by the American magazine People and in 1995 he was ranked 15th as one of the hundred sexiest actors. of history by the British magazine Empire.

We share a mythical scene with you. And how do you remember his character?