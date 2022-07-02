The surprising amount of money that Jennifer Lawrence won in Don’t look up

for his work in don’t look upthe film of Netflix released last year Jennifer Lawrence She obtained an amount of money that positioned her as one of the most sought-after actresses of 2021. Next, we tell you how much the figure in question is about and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

A few months ago, Variety published a report composed mainly of a list of the actors and actresses in the film industry who earned the most money during the course of 2021. Although it is far from the 100 million dollars it earned Daniel Craigthe first on the list, for the confirmation of the two sequels of Between knives and secrets (Knives Out), the name of Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most outstanding and the reason is because she is the best positioned woman.

In Don’t Look Up, Lawrence plays astronomer Kate Dibiasky.

In all, Lawrence got $25 million for his work in don’t look up (Don’t look up), the film of Netflix in which he shares a cast with other stars such as Leonardo Dicaprio, meryl streep, Cate Blanchett Y Timothee Chalamet.

That yes: it is necessary to clarify that the actress winner of the Oscar Award for her performance in The bright side of life shares the distinction of being the most sought-after woman in the industry with Julia Robertsan actress who received the same sum of money for her participation in Leave the World Behindanother movie Netflix whose premiere is expected in 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence and the controversy over the difference in earnings with Leonardo DiCaprio

When Variety published the list they head Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson ($50 million for Red One), Will Smith ($40 million for King Richard: A Winning Family) and Denzel Washington ($40 million for Little Secrets), many drew attention to the glaring inequality between men’s and women’s wages.

It is true that this is nothing new. What’s more: this is something that closely affected the production of don’t look upsince at the time there was talk that, for similar roles, Lawrence received 25 million dollars, while DiCaprio got 30.

When asked about it, the actress from The Hunger Games Y American Scandal She downplayed the matter and even found a certain logic in it, which she explained by saying that the protagonist of Titanic, The Sinister Island and The Revenant brings much more to the box office than her.

